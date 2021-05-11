Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million

05/11/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million 
2021-05-11 / 09:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL. 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million 
Munich, Germany, 11 May 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden 
fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries, has successfully increased the volume of its bond 2021/ 
2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) issued in March 2021 to EUR 78 million. Homann Holzwerkstoffe has thus exhausted 
the maximum tap volume of EUR 13 million in accordance with the bond terms and conditions. The increase was issued in a 
private placement to a broad base of institutional investors. Due to a very dynamic demand, the issue price was set at 
102.50% and the private placement was closed after only one day. The transaction was accompanied by IKB Deutsche 
Industriebank as sole bookrunner. 
The additional funds from the tap are to be used as a liquidity reserve for further growth, future investments and 
general corporate financing. 
The 2021/2026 bond matures on 12 September 2026 and bears an annual interest rate of 4.50%. 
 
About Homann Holzwerkstoffe 
Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density 
and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and 
Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, doors and coatings industries, with the main focus on the 
European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital 
market since 2012. Its 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange. 
Sign up for our investor mailing list at: https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/ir-contact/ 
Press/Investor Relations: 
IR.on AG 
Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter 
T +49 221 9140 970 
homann@ir-on.com 
Contact: 
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH 
Teresa Kerscher 
T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0 
tk@homanit.org 
Disclaimer: 
This publication represents neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities in any 
jurisdiction nor a securities prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended ("Prospectus 
Regulation"). 
The information contained herein is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of 
America (including its territories and possessions of any State of the United States of America or the District of 
Columbia) or publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This publication constitutes 
neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities in the United States of America. The 
securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities 
Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from 
registration under the Securities Act. The issuer does not intend to register any bonds in the United States of America 
or to conduct a public offer of the securities in the United States of America. 
Outside Luxembourg and Germany, this publication is only addressed to and directed at persons in member states of the 
European Economic Area who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation 
("Qualified Investors"). In addition, in the United Kingdom, this publication is being distributed only to, and is 
directed only at, Qualified Investors who (i) are persons who have professional experience in matters relating to 
investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 
2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high net worth entities falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, 
or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to 
as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is only available to 
and will only be engaged in with (i) in the United Kingdom, relevant persons, and (ii) in any member state of the 
European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, Qualified Investors. Any other persons who receive this 
publication in the European Economic Area (other than Luxembourg and Germany) should not rely on or act upon it. 
This publication is not an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Japan, Australia or South Africa. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-11 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH 
              Adalbert-Stifter-Straße 39a 
              81925 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        089 99 88 69-0 
Fax:          089 99 88 69-21 
E-mail:       tk@homanit.org 
ISIN:         DE000A3H2V19 
WKN:          A3H2V1 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1194876 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1194876 2021-05-11

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194876&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
03:16aMARISA LOJAS S A  : - 1q21
PU
03:16aEQUINOR  : SSE Thermal and Equinor join forces on Peterhead CCS
PU
03:15aEXCLUSIVE : Foxconn's iPhone output in India down amid COVID surge - sources
RE
03:14aINOVEST B S C  : Q1 Financial Statement 2021
PU
03:14aTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI  : Board Of Directors Decision About Establishing an Issuance Program for Covered Bonds and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations
PU
03:13aINDIAN OIL  : refiners cut processing, imports as pandemic reduces demand
RE
03:13aEXCLUSIVE : Tesla puts brake on Shanghai land buy as U.S.-China tensions weigh - sources
RE
03:12aMoody's upgrades outlook for global aviation industry to 'positive'
RE
03:12aSurge in China's Factory-Gate Prices Adds to Inflation Worries
DJ
03:12aBANK MILLENNIUM S A  : Strong operating results from core business. Financial results lowered by significant provisions for foreign currency loans
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. fuel pipeline remains days from reopening after cyberattack
2Tech selloff extends in Asia on inflation fears, anti-trust crackdown
3Dollar hovers near 10-week lows as inflation expectations skyrocket
4Automated steering 'not available' on Texas road where Tesla crashed -NTSB
5CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA : CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA: Financial results for Q1 2021

HOT NEWS