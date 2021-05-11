PRESS RELEASE : Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million

DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million 2021-05-11 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL. Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH: Successful tap of Bond 2021/2026 to EUR 78 million Munich, Germany, 11 May 2021 - Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors and coatings industries, has successfully increased the volume of its bond 2021/ 2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) issued in March 2021 to EUR 78 million. Homann Holzwerkstoffe has thus exhausted the maximum tap volume of EUR 13 million in accordance with the bond terms and conditions. The increase was issued in a private placement to a broad base of institutional investors. Due to a very dynamic demand, the issue price was set at 102.50% and the private placement was closed after only one day. The transaction was accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank as sole bookrunner. The additional funds from the tap are to be used as a liquidity reserve for further growth, future investments and general corporate financing. The 2021/2026 bond matures on 12 September 2026 and bears an annual interest rate of 4.50%. About Homann Holzwerkstoffe Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, doors and coatings industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2021/2026 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 