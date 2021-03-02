PRESS RELEASE : Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March
2021-03-02 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Industry and Investor Conferences in March
NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a
pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today
announced management's participation in the following industry and investor conferences in March:
- March 8-9: 2nd Annual European HealthTech CEO Forum. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of
Immunic, will participate in the "Advanced Therapeutics Panel" as part of the "Pandemic Response Day" on Tuesday, March
9, at 1:30 pm CET (7:30 am ET) to discuss the potential of IMU-838 as a treatment option for COVID-19.
- March 9-10: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview at the
conference. The presentation will be available for viewing beginning March 9, at 7:00 am ET. An audio webcast of the
presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/
events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after
the conference.
- March 11: BioCapital Europe 2021. Dr. Vitt will present a company overview on Thursday, March 11, at 10:50 am CET
(4:50 am ET).
- March 15-17: 33^rd Annual Roth Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in the "Therapies and Vaccines in the Fight
Against COVID-19" panel on Monday, March 15, at 3:00 pm ET. In addition, Dr. Vitt will present a company overview. The
presentation will be available for viewing anytime during the conference. Audio webcasts of both the panel discussion
and the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/
events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after
the conference.
- March 22-25: BIO-Europe Spring(R) Digital. Members of Immunic's management and business development teams will attend
this conference and host one-on-one partnering meetings. To schedule a meeting, please use the BIO-Europe partnering
portal at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/access-event/.
About Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology
therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small
molecule products: its lead development program, IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular
metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is
currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, COVID-19,
and primary sclerosing cholangitis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor ROR?t, is targeted
for development in psoriasis and Guillain-Barré syndrome. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal
barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information,
please visit: www.imux.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes
of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial
position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking
statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's
participation in industry and investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the
intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and
involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the
forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, risks and
uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future
liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources to meet business objectives and
operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future
clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks
related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and
technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in
the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December
31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any
forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent
or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date
on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on
any or all the contents of this press release.
Contact Information
Immunic, Inc.
Jessica Breu
Head of Investor Relations and Communications
+49 89 2080 477 09
jessica.breu@imux.com
US IR Contact
Rx Communications Group
Paula Schwartz
+1 917 322 2216
immunic@rxir.com
US Media Contact
KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
+1 781 639 1910
kaplan@kogspr.com
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1172040 2021-03-02
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 02, 2021 06:31 ET (11:31 GMT)