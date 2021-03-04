Log in
PRESS RELEASE : NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA) welcomes Russian Baikal Communications Group as its newest member

03/04/2021 | 10:27am EST
DGAP-News: NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Legal Matter 
NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA) welcomes Russian Baikal 
Communications Group as its newest member 
2021-03-04 / 16:23 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Litigation-PR specialist NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH Berlin/Germany welcomes the newest member of the Crisis 
and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA): Baikal Communications Group from Russia. 
Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance welcomes new member - 
Russian Baikal Communications Group is the newest CLCA partner 
Berlin / Moskau, March 4^th, 2021 - The Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA), an international network 
of leading Litigation and Crisis PR agencies from across Australia, Europe, the United States, East and Southeast Asia 
continues its growth and is delighted to announce its newest member - Baikal Communications Group from the Russian 
Federation. Uwe Wolff, CEO of NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH in Berlin: "I am very pleased that Baikal 
Communication Group has joined our network. There are countless economic, political and cultural connections between 
Germany and Russia. Through Baikal Communications Group we now have the opportunity to represent our clients in Russia 
as well and provide them access to decision-makers in politics and business." 
Eduard Voytenko, CEO and Managing Director of Baikal Communications Group. "We are extremely thrilled and deeply 
enthusiastic about the collaborative prospects with NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH within the framework of the 
CLCA. It is an unquestionable fact that Germany and the Russian Federation currently enjoy the versatile bilateral 
multisectoral relations with engagement of public sector, business structures and scientific community. We would be 
very glad to provide the high-quality professional assistance to our partners from Germany in different areas of our 
expertise, ranging from Government Relations, Lobbying to Litigation PR and Crisis Communications. Looking forward to 
future fruitful cooperation". 
Since its initial establishment Baikal Communications Group in 2015 has accumulated substantial professional 
competences in the domain of crisis & litigation PR through both the diligent and meticulous implementation of complex 
lobbying campaigns on behalf of clients as well as the reliable assistance in dealing with the isolated crisis 
challenges in the media and political space. 
Elaborating further on the specificity of the Russian market Mr. Voytenko clarified that "Russia is a country where the 
successful business development requires the special understanding of how the public authorities of the Russian 
Federation, specific rules of information space as well as the expert community are working in unison". 
"Amid global economic turbulence, we the members of the CLCA are thrilled to have found such a strong partner company 
who is a champion in their market as a new member. We are delighted to welcome Baikal Communications Group and we look 
forward to starting a close partnership together", noted Martin Jenewein from SMJ Partners Consulting and Chairman of 
the CLCA. 
About CLCA 
The Crisis and Litigation Communicators ?Alliance (CLCA) is a global network of owner-managed PR consulting firms who 
are leaders in the areas of Crisis Management and Strategic Legal communications in their respective markets. Clients 
can benefit from the collaboration of members on cross-border matters and the CLCA's specialist expertise in 
international disputes. 
About NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: 
The origins of NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH lie in New York. Since 2002, founder and CEO Uwe Wolff has been 
based in Berlin and has been active in various countries in Europe, North America and Asia. NAIMA Strategic Legal 
Services was the first consulting firm in continental Europe to specialize exclusively in Litigation PR / Legal 
Communications. Today, NAIMA SLS can point to a broad diversified portfolio of national and international companies and 
institutions, which are successfully represented together with national and international law firms. 
NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH 
Uwe Wolff 
Kurfuerstenstrasse 114 
10787 Berlin / Germany 
Email: uwe.wolff@naima-media.de 
Phone: +49 30 2404 8290 
Web: www.naima-media.de / www.litigation-pr.com 
CLCA: www.clc-alliance.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1173261 2021-03-04

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2021 10:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

