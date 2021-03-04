PRESS RELEASE : NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA) welcomes Russian Baikal Communications Group as its newest member

DGAP-News: NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Legal Matter
NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH: Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA) welcomes Russian Baikal
Communications Group as its newest member
2021-03-04 / 16:23
Litigation-PR specialist NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH Berlin/Germany welcomes the newest member of the Crisis
and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA): Baikal Communications Group from Russia.
Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance welcomes new member -
Russian Baikal Communications Group is the newest CLCA partner
Berlin / Moskau, March 4^th, 2021 - The Crisis and Litigation Communicators' Alliance (CLCA), an international network
of leading Litigation and Crisis PR agencies from across Australia, Europe, the United States, East and Southeast Asia
continues its growth and is delighted to announce its newest member - Baikal Communications Group from the Russian
Federation. Uwe Wolff, CEO of NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH in Berlin: "I am very pleased that Baikal
Communication Group has joined our network. There are countless economic, political and cultural connections between
Germany and Russia. Through Baikal Communications Group we now have the opportunity to represent our clients in Russia
as well and provide them access to decision-makers in politics and business."
Eduard Voytenko, CEO and Managing Director of Baikal Communications Group. "We are extremely thrilled and deeply
enthusiastic about the collaborative prospects with NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH within the framework of the
CLCA. It is an unquestionable fact that Germany and the Russian Federation currently enjoy the versatile bilateral
multisectoral relations with engagement of public sector, business structures and scientific community. We would be
very glad to provide the high-quality professional assistance to our partners from Germany in different areas of our
expertise, ranging from Government Relations, Lobbying to Litigation PR and Crisis Communications. Looking forward to
future fruitful cooperation".
Since its initial establishment Baikal Communications Group in 2015 has accumulated substantial professional
competences in the domain of crisis & litigation PR through both the diligent and meticulous implementation of complex
lobbying campaigns on behalf of clients as well as the reliable assistance in dealing with the isolated crisis
challenges in the media and political space.
Elaborating further on the specificity of the Russian market Mr. Voytenko clarified that "Russia is a country where the
successful business development requires the special understanding of how the public authorities of the Russian
Federation, specific rules of information space as well as the expert community are working in unison".
"Amid global economic turbulence, we the members of the CLCA are thrilled to have found such a strong partner company
who is a champion in their market as a new member. We are delighted to welcome Baikal Communications Group and we look
forward to starting a close partnership together", noted Martin Jenewein from SMJ Partners Consulting and Chairman of
the CLCA.
About CLCA
The Crisis and Litigation Communicators ?Alliance (CLCA) is a global network of owner-managed PR consulting firms who
are leaders in the areas of Crisis Management and Strategic Legal communications in their respective markets. Clients
can benefit from the collaboration of members on cross-border matters and the CLCA's specialist expertise in
international disputes.
About NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH:
The origins of NAIMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH lie in New York. Since 2002, founder and CEO Uwe Wolff has been
based in Berlin and has been active in various countries in Europe, North America and Asia. NAIMA Strategic Legal
Services was the first consulting firm in continental Europe to specialize exclusively in Litigation PR / Legal
Communications. Today, NAIMA SLS can point to a broad diversified portfolio of national and international companies and
institutions, which are successfully represented together with national and international law firms.
NAÏMA Strategic Legal Services GmbH
Uwe Wolff
Kurfuerstenstrasse 114
10787 Berlin / Germany
Email: uwe.wolff@naima-media.de
Phone: +49 30 2404 8290
Web: www.naima-media.de / www.litigation-pr.com
CLCA: www.clc-alliance.com
