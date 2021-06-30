Log in
PRESS RELEASE : NEMESIS CYBER ONE

06/30/2021 | 04:35am EDT
DGAP-News: Nemesis Asset Management / Key word(s): Product Launch 
NEMESIS CYBER ONE 
2021-06-30 / 09:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London based Nemesis Asset Management LLP is announcing the launch of Nemesis Cyber One an actively managed certificate 
focused exclusively on cyber security companies. This project is the result of a partnership and advisory agreement 
between Nemesis Asset Management and Mr. Mihai Ivascu, CEO of Modex. 
The global cyber warfare is playing an increasingly important role in the current state of geopolitics recently. The 
new reality leads to massive spending both in offensive and defensive cyber solutions, most of them being provided by 
the leading US listed cybersecurity companies. After months of analysis, the joint team selected a strong mix of high 
performing cyber tech companies as part of the Nemesis Cyber One portfolio. 
Pier Alberto Furno CEO of Nemesis Asset Management commented, "The world will be massively influenced by cybersecurity 
in the coming years and worldwide spending for cybersecurity will increase exponentially. It's a pleasure to be 
partnering and co-managing this project with Mr. Ivascu who has a tremendous knowledge and entrepreneurial experience 
in this area". 
Serial tech entrepreneur Mihai Ivascu the CEO of data protection company Modex commented: "As 90% of the world's data 
was produced in the last 24 months, the need for data and critical infrastructure protection is becoming a top priority 
for executives and governments around the world and a new reality in the tech industry. We have designed the Nemesis 
Cyber One product as a constructive mix between our applied experience of building companies and products in the 
cybersecurity space, and the proven expertise of Nemesis, one of the leading global asset managers with a very smart 
approach towards the fastest growing area of tech." 
About Nemesis Asset Management 
Nemesis is an independent fully regulated asset management company created when Pier-Alberto Furno, a long-only fund 
manager and formerly the minority investor in an asset management joint venture with Lehman Brothers, bought out the 
shares that belonged to the defunct investment bank and launched the new investment management company. 
The company is based in London, Monaco and Lugano covering all aspects related to wealth management, independent 
advisory services, execution services, discretionary asset management and fund management for individuals, 
corporations, foundations and trusts. 
Nemesis focuses on delivering long-term investment performance whilst providing a high level of service, full 
transparency and clear communication to our clients independently and free of outside influence from brokers, banks or 
other institutions. Nemesis's team 
combines over 50 years of investment banking and asset management experience. 
About Mihai Ivascu 
Serial technology entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of London based cyber tech group Modex Technologies, creators of the 
patented data protection technology Blockchain Database, with offices in Washington DC, Silicon Valley and Bucharest. 
Winner of EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology in 2020, the Aspen Institute member had built multiple 
products and cyber teams in highly regulated areas, validated by advanced technology and co-selling agreements with 
tech giants like Microsoft, UiPath, or Elastic. 
As an early-stage tech investor and result-driven executive, he holds positions in various tech startups and advisory 
Boards, managing to have a transformational role given his practical expertise. Over the years, Mihai graduated from 
various executive training programs from Harvard, MIT, Stanford University and holds an MBA in Innovation Management, 
being enrolled in a DBA at INSEEC Group focused on applied cybersecurity. Awarded Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist of 
Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, Mihai is an experienced trader and entrepreneurship mentor for young tech 
executives in the cyber and data protection space. 
Nemesis Asset Management LLP 
42 Brook Street, London 
W1K 5DB, United Kingdom 
Tel: +44 (0)20 7858 9944 
Fax: +44 (0)20 7 858 9949 
Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (211205). Nemesis Asset Management LLP is a Limited 
Liability Partnership registered in England no. OC301714 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Nemesis Asset Management 
              42 Brook Street 
              W1K 5DB London 
              United Kingdom 
Internet:     www.nemesissam.com 
EQS News ID:  1213781 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1213781 2021-06-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 04:34 ET (08:34 GMT)

HOT NEWS