PRESS RELEASE : NOUVEAU MONDE CONFIRMS ITS FIRM -2

Nouveau Monde is committed to playing an active role in the development of innovative initiatives to reduce or remove GHG from the atmosphere and counterbalance a part of its own GHG emissions. The Company is actively working on the creation of nature reserves and the development of land-based carbon sequestration projects. In doing so, Nouveau Monde reinforces a statement of trust in nature-based solutions to effectively achieve net-zero GHG emissions and recognizes the inherent value of our environment and all the social, cultural, economic and environmental co-benefits of healthy ecosystems for our communities. NEL-i is developing the first large-scale forest carbon stock enhancement project in Québec. This project incorporates initiatives for conservation, improvement of harvesting and reforestation practices across Québec. It involves small and large forest landowners in addition to regional conservation organizations that seek to maintain and enhance ecosystems by monetizing their potential for increased sequestration. As part of this project, a reinvestment will be evaluated to restore degraded lands in tropical areas in the Caribbean. The goal is to be able to restore and put back into sustainable production one hectare of land for each hectare of land conserved in Québec. It is an initiative which maximizes the impact of each dollar invested in the project by focusing on the natural mechanisms of increased carbon sequestration by photosynthesis in tropical zones. With an initial commitment of USD50,000, Nouveau Monde will be the project's first industrial partner. This amount will be used to conduct the technico-economic feasibility study and the preliminary design phase to be completed during Fall 2021. According to the results of the study, Nouveau Monde will make an evaluation to invest an additional USD200,000 over 2 years for the commissioning of the project. Such an investment will allow Nouveau Monde to have a secure supply of carbon credits from this major offsetting project at a favorable rate - that is, at the production cost. The United Nations Climate Change Convention on the Paris Agreement - The Framework Surrounding Environmental Responsibility and the Market Shift Nouveau Monde's commitment and actions are part of a global effort to reduce GHG emissions in order to become environmentally responsible and accountable corporate citizens. At the heart of our actions, is the duty to care for our planet. The United Nations' Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties at COP 21 in Paris, on December 12^th, 2015 and entered into force on November 4^th, 2016. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2 C, preferably to 1.5 C, compared to pre-industrial levels. To achieve this long-term goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of GHG emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by mid-century. The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all participating nations to a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects. Implementation of the Paris Agreement requires economic and social transformation, based on the best available science. The Paris Agreement works on a 5-year cycle of increasingly ambitious climate action. The first step is for countries to submit their plans for climate action known as nationally determined contributions ("NDCs"). In their NDCs, countries communicate actions they will take to reduce their GHG emissions in order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement. Countries also communicate in the NDCs actions they will take to build resilience to adapt to the impacts of rising temperatures. Canada has set a target to have all light-duty car sales to be electric by 2040. As reported by Hans Eric Malin on December 15^th, 2020 (Analysis of the new EU battery regulation - Circular Energy Storage), the European Union is now working on a new Battery regulation to be adopted and progressively deployed in the next few years. The new regulation aims to introduce maximum carbon footprint and traceability. Nouveau Monde has been selected by the Global Battery Alliance ("GBA") as the pilot project to implement traceability of minerals for the mining and battery materials industries. There is no one-size-fits-all solution and a multitude of means of reductions must be implemented across all countries and economic sectors both globally and locally. As stated by the GBA on their website (https://www.weforum.org/ global-battery-alliance), a circular and responsible battery value chain is one of the major drivers to realize the 2 C Paris Agreement goal in the transport and power sectors, setting course towards achieving the 1.5 C goal if complemented with other technologies and collaborative efforts. The transition towards cleaner sources of energy, the production and use of the strategic and critical minerals can contribute to efforts to limit rise of the temperature. In the achievement of this global challenge, Nouveau Monde can most effectively contribute by ensuring that the production of its LiB Anode material and other advanced graphite products is carbon-neutral and with the lowest possible environmental footprint in the respect of local communities, minimizing any potentially negative impacts while enhancing the positive effects. About Nouveau Monde Nouveau Monde is working to position itself as a key element in the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is developing a fully integrated source of environmentally friendly battery anode materials in Quebec, Canada. Targeting a launch of its commercial operations at full capacity in 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral solutions of graphite-based materials for the rapidly expanding fuel cell and lithium-ion battery markets. With its low-cost operations and high ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to major battery and vehicle manufacturers all over the world, ensuring a robust and reliable supply of advanced materials while ensuring the traceability of the supply chain. About NEL-i NEL-i is a Québec-based consulting firm and project developer with recognized track record in providing innovative climate impact mitigation solutions. They work with all sorts of organization advancing corporate social responsibility and climate action practices. They support the development of GHG-reducing technologies and projects leveraging the carbon market mechanisms, climate finance and private impact investment. In-house expertise range from project financing, technological assessment, marketing and communication, engineering and stakeholders consultation. 