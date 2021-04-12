PRESS RELEASE : Platform Capital celebrates 2021 International World Health Day with a synchronised global medical outreach across eight countries

DGAP-News: Platform Capital / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Platform Capital celebrates 2021 International World Health Day with a synchronised global medical outreach across
eight countries
The eight countries are Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Mexico, and the USA
LAGOS, Nigeria, April 12, 2021/ -- Platform Capital Group (https://ThePlatformCapital.com), Africa's leading growth
markets focused, sector agnostic investment and advisory firm collaborated with its global partners to provide free
medical tests in eight countries across the world in honor of International World Health Day. The eight countries are
Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, South Africa, Mexico, and the USA. This initiative is part of the group's
core focus on sustainable development and impacting the communities that it and its portfolio companies operate in. The
in-country events were live streamed across social media in a first of its kind global healthcare outreach initiative.
Images: https://bit.ly/3s95ee0
To achieve this, Platform Capital partnered globally with Koniku, STRAP Technologies, SafeRoom Technologies, Flying
Doctors, ESKA Foundation, Conex Petroleum, Koko Networks, Merge App, LipaLater and EliteCV. Each medial outreach
location provided free health checks including blood pressure readings, COVID-19 rapid tests, eye tests & BMI checks.
These medical tests were accessed by residents of the local communities, raised awareness about common health
challenges and provided information on how to address them. Attendees of the medical outreach were advised on next
steps based on their results and directed to specialists for further evaluation and treatment if necessary.
Since 2020, Platform Capital through Diatom Impact, its impact vehicle, has reached more than 100,000 Africans through
the deployment of over USD3milllion across its five focus areas of Education, Gender Equality, Entrepreneurship, Health
and Quality of life. This has been achieved through partnerships and a commitment to changing the practice of
development and investment across Africa. Platform Capital and its portfolio companies fulfill 15 of the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of Platform Capital Group said "As a company that has impact & social responsibility at
our core, we are passionate about health and we believe in the power of a healthier world. We are proud to collaborate
with our partners and portfolio companies to make this project a success. At Platform Capital we pride ourselves in
caring for the communities where we have the privilege to live and work. We are also committed to changing the African
continent's narrative and building a powerful village of global and local changemakers. This can only be achieved if
Africans are healthy and fit. We strongly believe that in order to change the continent's narrative, Africans must be
healthy to create wealth."
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Platform Capital.
About Platform Capital:
Platform Capital is a growth markets focused, sector agnostic, principal investment and advisory firm. We deploy
patient, value accretive capital alongside international and local value investors to create champion businesses with
the potential for regional or global scale. Platform also provides end-to-end bespoke Corporate Finance & Capital
Markets advisory services. What makes us different is our obsession with changing the African narrative.
