PRESS RELEASE : RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date

Notification to Securityholders
From: European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited in its capacity as General Partner of RESPARCS Funding II
Limited Partnership as the Issuer of the RESPARC Securities
IFC 5, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 1ST
Channel Islands
To: Holders of the RESPARC Securities
(RESPARC Securityholders)
Dated: 27 May 2021
Dear RESPARC Securityholders^1,
We, as the Issuer of the EUR 500,000,000 Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital Securities (
RESPARC Securities) (ISIN: DE 0009842542), hereby notify you, pursuant to sec. 7(3) of the Terms and Conditions of the
RESPARC Securities, that, due to the Termination Date which occurred on 31 December 2020, the Repayment Date will be 30
June 2021.
^1Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC
Securities.
RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, acting through its general partner European Capital Investment Opportunities
Limited (the Issuer)
https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/
