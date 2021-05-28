PRESS RELEASE : RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date

DGAP-News: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Delisting RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership - RESPARC Securities DE0009842542 - Notice of Repayment Date 2021-05-28 / 14:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification to Securityholders From: European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited in its capacity as General Partner of RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership as the Issuer of the RESPARC Securities IFC 5, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 1ST Channel Islands To: Holders of the RESPARC Securities (RESPARC Securityholders) Dated: 27 May 2021 Dear RESPARC Securityholders^1, We, as the Issuer of the EUR 500,000,000 Re-Engineered Silent Participation Assimilated Regulatory Capital Securities ( RESPARC Securities) (ISIN: DE 0009842542), hereby notify you, pursuant to sec. 7(3) of the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities, that, due to the Termination Date which occurred on 31 December 2020, the Repayment Date will be 30 June 2021. ^1Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the RESPARC Securities. RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership, acting through its general partner European Capital Investment Opportunities Limited (the Issuer) https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership IFC 5 JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands United Kingdom Phone: - Fax: - E-mail: info@resparcs.com Internet: www.resparcs.com ISIN: DE0009842542 WKN: 984254 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Amsterdam EQS News ID: 1202144 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1202144 2021-05-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)