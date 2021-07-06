Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Solvium Capital launches SICAV for German Institutional Investors

07/06/2021 | 06:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Fondswissen Beratung / Key word(s): Funds/Market launch 
Solvium Capital launches SICAV for German Institutional Investors 
2021-07-06 / 12:32 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
In May 2021, Solvium Capital established a SICAV under Liechtenstein law to serve as an alternative investment fund 
manager (AIFM) for institutional investors in the asset class infrastructure. The company plans to raise a minimum 
capital of 150 million Euros. A first sub-fund of 20 million Euros has already been established exclusively for a Swiss 
institutional investor. 
The legal structure of an umbrella fund allows the establishment of several independent sub-funds. Sub-funds can be set 
up exclusively for individual investors from 10 million Euros upwards, CHF or USD; for co-investors, participation is 
possible from 1 million Euro upwards. The term of the sub-funds eligible for deposit is to be at least 5 years; of 
this, the first six months are planned as the period for investments. The interest payment will be around 4 percent 
with payouts semi-annually, and the investor is to be incentivized if the company's return exceeds the target return. 
In the next step, Solvium Capital plans to offer investments in additional sub-funds to German pension funds, pension 
schemes and foundations. The asset class infrastructure (subclass transportation - logistics equipment) currently sees 
increasing demand as an alternative investment. Specifically, the SICAV or the sub-funds invest in the asset classes 
standard containers, swap bodies and railroad wagons. 
As an additional security for investors, the SICAV structure provides legal ownership of the sub-fund in which the 
investment is made, if it is an individual investment. Propriety is the responsibility of the depositary, which has 
similar rights and obligations as a depositary for German AIF (Alternative Investment Funds). A Liechtenstein SICAV is 
an investment vehicle for collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS). Since the Principality is a member 
of the European Economic Area (EEA), the Liechtenstein law also corresponds to the European fund law (European 
passport). Such a structure of course could also be established via Luxembourg or Germany. 
About Solvium Capital 
Solvium Capital Group is a provider and manager of solid and innovative investments for private and professional 
investors in the logistics sector. Solvium Capital is an internationally positioned and active asset manager in this 
field. The company focuses on lucrative equipment such as swap bodies, standard containers, standard tank containers 
and freight wagons used in the international transport of goods by rail, road and the world's oceans. Solvium's 
investment products focus on tangible asset investments with short and medium terms under the maxim of risk 
minimization. The company thus offers investors the opportunity to participate in the steadily growing logistics and 
transport market. 
Solvium has an impeccable track record since the company was founded in 2011. The company manages over 14,000 closed 
contracts in Germany and has invested more than 400 million Euros of investor capital to date. All rent, interest and 
repayments, now more than 200 million Euros, have been made on schedule and on time. The company is headed by managing 
directors Marc Schumann and André Wreth. 
The group of companies includes Axis Intermodal Deutschland GmbH, the largest rental company for swap bodies in Europe, 
the container manager Noble Container Leasing Ltd. with locations in Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul, among others. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215759 2021-07-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215759&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 06:34 ET (10:34 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
06:48aDENTONS US LLP  : Alessandro Engst and Holger Schelling appointed Co-heads of Dentons' Financial Institutions Regulatory practice in Europe
PU
06:48aMARKAZ : GCC markets continue their gains on oil price rise
PU
06:48aKULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:48aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS  : Petrobras signs contract for the sale of E&P assets in Alagoas (Form 6-K)
PU
06:46aCANO HEALTH  : Brings the Cano Health care model to 18 Doctor's Medical Center facilities serving approximately 52,000 members with a differentiated platform for underserved communities (Form 8-K)
PU
06:46aTELUS INTERNATIONAL  : Acquires Playment, Firmly Staking Its Leadership in the Global Data Annotation Market
BU
06:46aDAIMLER  : The Unimog helping to quench thirst
PU
06:46aPEARSON  : Form 20-F X Form 40-F (Form 6-K)
PU
06:46aTAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC Announces Details of Stock Swap Transactions (Form 6-K)
PU
06:46aMERCK  : FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Locally Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry
2THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
3BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Empathy bootcamp? UK banks seek payback on $105 billion COVID loans
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS