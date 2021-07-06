Log in
PRESS RELEASE : THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS

07/06/2021 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Study results 
THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 
VARIANTS 
2021-07-06 / 08:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
CSE: DTC      FSE: DTC      USOTC: DTCFF       PRESS RELEASE 
THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 
VARIANTS 
Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 6^th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology 
company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce, as an update of it's May 
31^st, 2021 press release, that sera isolated from AccuVAC-PT001-vaccinated animals cross-reacts with the Spike protein 
of several SARS-CoV-2 variants. More specifically, generated antibodies bind the RBD domains (responsible for binding 
human ACE2 receptors in human cells) of the Californian, South African, Brazilian and UK strains with the highest 
efficacy observed against the Delta variant (Indian). 
"This virus is evolving very rapidly as a means to escape induced immunity and to infect a wider range of hosts. 
Defence Therapeutics is committed to develop an effective vaccine capable of targeting all current and future emerging 
variants. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only demonstrates evidence that the vaccine is efficient against 
newly detected variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing investigating the efficacy of the vaccine 
against new emerging variants to tailor better and more targeted vaccination strategies" said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief 
Executive Officer of Defence. 
Defence is showing effective infection blockade of the parental strain. Additional studies are currently underway in 
the lab to investigate the neutralization potency of generated antibodies against all variant strains with special 
focus to the Delta variant. Results will be released upon completion. 
Defence is actively pursuing both its preclinical and clinical COVID program and is proactively working on a 
second-generation booster/supportive vaccine formulation capable of addressing both viral transmission and immune 
escape in case the virus continues to evolve overtime. 
Additional Information: 
The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2 
Coronavirus) at this time. 
Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained 
in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his 
post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell 
development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases. 
About Defence: 
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and 
ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM^TM technology, 
which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, 
increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases. 
For further information: 
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director 
P: (514) 947-2272 
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com 
www.defencetherapeutics.com 
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information 
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this 
release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to 
occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are 
generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", 
"estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", 
"could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements 
are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may 
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ 
materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued 
availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned 
that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ 
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, 
estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by 
applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the 
event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. 
Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility 
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Defence Therapeutics Inc. 
              1680 - 200 Burrard St 
              V6C3L6 Vancouver 
              Canada 
E-mail:       info@defencetherapeutics.com 
Internet:     https://defencetherapeutics.com 
ISIN:         CA24463V1013 
WKN:          A3CN14 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto 
EQS News ID:  1215453 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215453 2021-07-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215453&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

HOT NEWS