PRESS RELEASE : THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS

THE ANTIBODY RESPONSE INDUCED BY DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-PT001 VACCINE CROSS-REACTS WITH ALL TESTED SARS-COV-2
VARIANTS
2021-07-06 / 08:30
Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 6^th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology
company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce, as an update of it's May
31^st, 2021 press release, that sera isolated from AccuVAC-PT001-vaccinated animals cross-reacts with the Spike protein
of several SARS-CoV-2 variants. More specifically, generated antibodies bind the RBD domains (responsible for binding
human ACE2 receptors in human cells) of the Californian, South African, Brazilian and UK strains with the highest
efficacy observed against the Delta variant (Indian).
"This virus is evolving very rapidly as a means to escape induced immunity and to infect a wider range of hosts.
Defence Therapeutics is committed to develop an effective vaccine capable of targeting all current and future emerging
variants. The data obtained with AccuVAC-PT001 not only demonstrates evidence that the vaccine is efficient against
newly detected variants, but it also highlights the importance of continuing investigating the efficacy of the vaccine
against new emerging variants to tailor better and more targeted vaccination strategies" said Sébastien Plouffe, Chief
Executive Officer of Defence.
Defence is showing effective infection blockade of the parental strain. Additional studies are currently underway in
the lab to investigate the neutralization potency of generated antibodies against all variant strains with special
focus to the Delta variant. Results will be released upon completion.
Defence is actively pursuing both its preclinical and clinical COVID program and is proactively working on a
second-generation booster/supportive vaccine formulation capable of addressing both viral transmission and immune
escape in case the virus continues to evolve overtime.
Additional Information:
The Company makes no express or implied claims that it has developed a vaccine to treat COVID-19 (or SARS-2
Coronavirus) at this time.
Dr. Moutih Rafei, Defence's VP Research and Development, has reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained
in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in Experimental Medicine from McGill University and received his
post-doctoral training at Université de Montréal. He is an immuno-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell
development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.
About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and
ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM^TM technology,
which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result,
increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.
For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this
release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to
occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are
generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends",
"estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may",
"could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements
are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ
materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued
availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned
that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,
estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by
applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the
event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
