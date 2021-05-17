Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021

05/17/2021 | 05:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021 
2021-05-17 / 11:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
Results for Q1 2021 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
17 May 2021 
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 
17 May 2021 
Results for Q1 2021 ("Q1 Results") 
The Company's Q1 Results are accessible via the following link: 
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8252Y_1-2021-5-17.pdf 
 
Enquiries: 
Travelex 
For investor related queries: 
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com 
Lan.Tang@travelex.com 
For other enquiries: 
Press@travelex.com 
-END- 
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 
              8 Sackville Street 
              W1S 3DG London 
              United Kingdom 
Phone:        +44(0)7584336458 
E-mail:       Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com 
Internet:     https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ 
ISIN:         XS2248458049, XS2248456936 
WKN:          A284QJ 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1197250 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1197250 2021-05-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197250&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

