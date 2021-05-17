PRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Results for Q1 2021 2021-05-17 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Results for Q1 2021 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 17 May 2021 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 17 May 2021 Results for Q1 2021 ("Q1 Results") The Company's Q1 Results are accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8252Y_1-2021-5-17.pdf Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com Lan.Tang@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1197250 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

