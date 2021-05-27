Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events

05/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: VAXIMM AG / Key word(s): Conference 
VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events 
2021-05-27 / 09:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
VAXIMM to Attend International Scientific and Industry Events 
Basel (Switzerland) and Mannheim (Germany), May 27, 2021 - VAXIMM AG, a Swiss/German biotech company focused on 
developing an oral plug and play DNA vaccination technology to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells targeting a wide 
range of cancer-related antigens, announced today that the Company will attend several international scientific and 
industry events in the coming months. 
Dr. Heinz Lubenau, Chief Executive Officer of VAXIMM, and the management team will participate in the following 
conferences: 
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2021 
June 4-8, 2021, Virtual Event 
  -  To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com. 
BIO KOREA 
June 9-11, 2021, Virtual and Live Event (COEX, Seoul) 
  -  To request a meeting with Dr. Lubenau, please sign up through the event's online partnering system. 
BIO Digital 
June 10-11 & June 14-18, 2021, Virtual Event 
  -  Company presentation. 
  -  To request a meeting, please sign up through the event's BIO one-on-one partnering system. 
Paris Immuno-Oncology Conference 
July 1-2, 2021, Virtual Event 
  -  To schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact info@vaximm.com. 
For updates, please see the Events section of the Company's website. 
About VAXIMM 
VAXIMM is a privately held, Swiss/German biotech company that is developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for patients 
suffering from cancer. VAXIMM's plug and play DNA vaccination technology is based on a live attenuated, safe, orally 
available bacterial vaccine strain, which is modified to stimulate patients' cytotoxic T-cells to target a wide range 
of cancer-related antigens. The Company has a pipeline of complementary development candidates targeting different 
tumor structures. Lead product candidate, oral VXM01, activates killer cells targeting tumor-specific vasculature and 
certain immune-suppressive cells, thereby increasing immune cell infiltration in solid tumors. VXM01 is currently in 
clinical development for several tumor types, including brain cancer. As part of a scientific collaboration with Merck 
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., VAXIMM has an ongoing clinical trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with 
the human anti-PD-L1 antibody, avelumab. VAXIMM's neoantigen program is currently in preclinical development; the 
Company's platform allows for fast manufacturing of personalized T-cell cancer vaccines and may overcome key issues 
faced by other neoantigen approaches. A clinical Phase I basket study in collaboration with NEC Corporation is in 
preparation. VAXIMM also has a collaboration agreement with China Medical System Holdings (CMS), granting CMS full 
rights in China and other Asian countries (excluding Japan) to VAXIMM's existing programs. 
VAXIMM's investors include: BB Biotech Ventures, BCM Europe, BioMed Partners, CMS, M Ventures, NEC and Sunstone 
Capital. VAXIMM AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its wholly owned subsidiary, VAXIMM GmbH, located in 
Mannheim, Germany, is responsible for the Company's development activities. For more information, please visit 
www.vaximm.com and follow us on LinkedIn. 
Contact: 
VAXIMM AG 
Dr. Heinz Lubenau 
Tel.: +49 621 8359 687 0 
Email: info@vaximm.com 
Media Inquiries: 
MC Services AG 
EU: Katja Arnold, Dr. Johanna Kobler 
Tel EU: +49 89 210228 0 
USA: Laurie Doyle 
Tel USA: +1 339 832 0752 
Email: vaximm@mc-services.eu 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1200882 2021-05-27

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200882&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
03:43aHOCHTIEF  : New 14-Gate Concourse Opens 100 Days Ahead of Schedule at Reagan National Airport
PU
03:43aSAMPO OYJ  : Sami Taipalus to become the new Head of Investor Relations for Sampo Group
PU
03:41aUK says global tax deal must tackle large tech companies
RE
03:41aEIF EUROPEAN INVESTMENT FUND  : The Yield Lab Europe – European/global media press release
PU
03:39aBETAGENON AB  : announces new CEO and new Chairman of the Board
PR
03:37aSHINTR : SKO: Ongoing Disclosure Notice - C Nowaczek
PU
03:37aSURGUTNEFTEGAS  : “SURGUTNEFTEGAS” PJSC WARNS AGAINST FRAUDULENT ACTIONS
PU
03:37aATTICA BANK S A  : Announcement
PU
03:37aEDREAMS ODIGEO S A  : Annual Corporate Governance Report FY21
PU
03:35a14/2021・Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge
2China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear
4NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Exxon loses board seats to activist hedge fund in landmark climate vote
5The little engine that could, and the oil giant that couldn't

HOT NEWS