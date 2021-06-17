Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRESS RELEASE : Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Bregal Milestone on its Series C investment in Uberall

06/17/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP / Key word(s): Investment 
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Bregal Milestone on its Series C investment in Uberall 
2021-06-17 / 17:12 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised Bregal Milestone as lead investor in the USD 115 million Series C growth 
investment in Uberall. Current investor United Internet and management also participated in the round. Existing 
investors of Uberall are HPE Growth and Project A. The transaction is Bregal Milestone's tenth investment and first 
transaction in Germany. 
Uberall provides a leading full-suite location marketing and analytics SaaS platform, helping brands and businesses at 
every step of the 'Near Me' journey: from getting found and selected online, to generating offline sales, obtaining, 
and managing online feedback, and getting recommended. Uberall is a trusted partner to thousands of customers including 
more than 600 major global enterprises throughout Europe, North America, and Asia, both via its direct sales or via its 
extensive global network of channel partners. 
Since its founding by long time friends David Federhen and Florian Hübner in Berlin in 2013, Uberall has grown into an 
international market leader with offices in 6 countries and a global team of 300 employees. The company successfully 
grew ARR at a 60% CAGR between FY17-20. The investment will drive forward product innovation and enable the company to 
accelerate its growth strategy, with a particular focus on further consolidating its leadership position in Europe and 
expanding globally. 
Willkie advised on all aspects of the transaction, KNPZ Rechtsanwälte advised on IP issues. 
Transaction Advisors 
The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Matthias Schudlo (Corporate) and Miriam Steets (Counsel, Corporate, both 
Frankfurt) and included partner Georg Linde (Corporate, Frankfurt), counsel Wulf Kring (Tax) and Matthias Töke 
(Finance, both Frankfurt), and associates Dr. Erik Göretzlehner and Ilie Manole (both Corporate), Dr. Nadine Kramer and 
Martin Waskowski (both HR) and Philip Thürmer (Real Estate, all Frankfurt). 
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 850 attorneys with offices in New York, 
Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The firm is 
headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000. 
The KNPZ team included partner Dr. Kai-Uwe Plath as well as associates Matthias Struck, Nikolaus Schmidt-Hamkens and 
Dr. Enno ter Hazeborg (all Hamburg). 
Frankfurt am Main, June 17, 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209358 2021-06-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209358&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
11:18aDIGITAL ALLY  : Investor presentation | q1 2021
PU
11:18aCELLULARLINE S P A  : Avviso di deposito Statuto sociale modificato - 17 giugno 2021
PU
11:18aA PLAGUE TALE : Innocence comes in 4K UHD on July 6!
PU
11:18aHOUSTON AIRPORT SYSTEM  : Intuitive Machines Lunar Operations Center Expanding at Houston Spaceport
PU
11:18aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of Letter of Intent from Indonesia's OY! to Explore Investment Opportunities in MC Payment
PU
11:18aFROST & SULLIVAN  : Announces New Vice President of Human Resources for Middle East, Africa and South Asia
PU
11:18aHUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP.  : Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Talkspace
PR
11:18aHAGENS BERMAN  : Attorneys Issue Five Guiding Principles of Legislation of NCAA College Athlete Rights to Name, Image and Likeness
BU
11:18aCHETU  : Relocates Headquarters Amid Rapid Company Growth
BU
11:16aCITGO Petroleum Corp. Will Pay Over $19 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill at its Refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
5Crude oil prices steady near multi-year highs

HOT NEWS