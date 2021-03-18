PRESS RELEASE : Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed

DGAP-News: Xlife Sciences AG / Key word(s): Investment
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed

2021-03-18
2021-03-18 / 07:30
Xlife Sciences AG (XLS): Joint venture with Indivumed
New perspectives for the fight against cancer
Xlife Sciences AG has entered into a joint venture with Hamburg based Indivumed GmbH. Ix Therapeutics GmbH, founded for
this purpose, will use Indivumed's extensive multi-omics database and analysis capacities in the future. Functional
therapeutic antibodies are developed on this basis on the technology platform of Veraxa Biotech AG, an Xlife portfolio
company. The collaboration opens up completely new possibilities for cancer treatment.
The IndivuType database developed by Indivumed is the world's only combined collection of high-quality multi-omics and
accompanying clinical data from thousands of cancer patients combined with whole genome sequencing, transcriptomics,
proteomics, and phosphoproteomics data. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife, sees the collaboration as a milestone for his
company. "We are fascinated by IndivuType and its possibilities for recognizing possible disease triggers. This
analytical ability in combination with Veraxa's antibody development will open up new ways for us to treat various
types of cancer in a short time frame," says Baumann. Prof. Dr. Hartmut Juhl, CEO of Indivumed, sees huge potential in
the joint venture. "With the partnership with Xlife and Veraxa Biotech AG as service providers, we are for the first
time able to develop functional antibodies against cancer based on our database and analysis tools. This brings us a
big step closer to our vision of a fully individualized cancer therapy".
Initially, lx Therapeutics will concentrate on the treatment of colon and lung cancer. To this end, Indivumed will
identify various new disease triggers in the future, which will be made available to lx Therapeutics exclusively for
the development of functional therapeutic antibodies based on the Veraxa Biotech AG platform.
About Indivumed
Indivumed is a physician's-led, integrated global oncology company. The company's platform is an enabler for the next
generation of precision oncology through the proprietary multi-omics cancer database and customized data analytics,
underpinned by a global network of affiliated clinics with gold-standard quality of biospecimens. Through this unique
platform, Indivumed offers specialized products and services that support biomarker and target discovery, drug
development, clinical trials, individualized therapy and more. Further information: www.indivumed.com
About Xlife Sciences AG
Xlife Sciences AG is a Swiss company that focuses on the value development of promising technologies in the life
science sector. The company bridges the gap between research and development and the healthcare markets. Together with
industrial partners or university institutions, the company leads projects through the proof-of-concept phase following
an invention disclosure or a spin-off. With this, Xlife Sciences AG enables its investors a very early and direct entry
into the further development of innovative and future-oriented technologies. Further information: www.xlifesciences.ch
Information to media professionals:
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO Xlife Sciences AG, Tel. +41 44 385 84 60, oliver.baumann@xlifesciences.ch
