PRESS RELEASE : e.battery systems GmbH enters into sales and industrialisation partnership with Hörmann Automotive Wackersdorf GmbH

DGAP-News: e.battery systems GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch e.battery systems GmbH enters into sales and industrialisation partnership with Hörmann Automotive Wackersdorf GmbH 2021-04-08 / 14:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e.battery systmes and the German TIER 1 supplier Hörmann Automotive Wackersdorf have announced a strategic partnership. The aim of the cooperation is the development, industrialisation and distribution of high-performance, scalable stationary energy storage systems that meet the requirements for peak shaving, according to a press release. Within the framework of the strategic partnership, both companies want to combine their complementary know-how as well as their respective technology expertise. As one of the leading TIER1 suppliers, Hörmann will in particular contribute its expertise and many years of experience in the development and industrialisation of electronic and mechatronic components to the cooperation. With the stationary battery storage developed by e.battery systems, the performance of the storage can be further enhanced by increasing safety, service life and quality in a cost-efficient manner. Within the scope of the cooperation, the cell connection and peak shaving technology from e.battery systems will be integrated into Hörmann's BESS. Results of the strategic partnership are expected to go into series production in Q3/2021, it adds. "Hörmann is an ideal strategic partner for us. On the one hand, it allows us to successfully bring our technology in the battery sector onto the road, and on the other hand, together with Hörmann, we will be able to raise the stationary storage systems of tomorrow to a whole new level," says Christopher Schöpf, CEO of e.battery systems. "We have more than 20 years of experience in the field of assembly production and have already produced more than 10 million systems for the automotive industry. We want to continuously expand this position. Through the cooperation with e.battery systems, we will further increase the performance of our product family and in this way sustainably support the trend towards electric driving," adds Marcus Schaffranka, Managing Director of Hörmann Automotive Wackersdorf. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: e.battery systems GmbH Schwefel 38 6850 Dornbirn Austria Internet: www.e-batterysystems.com EQS News ID: 1182546 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1182546 2021-04-08

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2021 08:37 ET (12:37 GMT)