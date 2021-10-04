PRESS RELEASE : tokentus investment AG: Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous tokentus investment AG: Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA 2021-10-04 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA

- Internationally active investment company with a focus on the rapidly growing blockchain market

- Listing since 30 September 2021 in the Quotation Board sub-segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

- Listing from 4 October 2021 on the electronic trading system XETRA

Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 4 October 2021 - Following its initial listing in the m:access trading segment of the Munich Stock Exchange on 3 August 2021, tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; symbol: 14D), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, has been included in the Quotation Board sub-segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 30 September 2021. Furthermore, the shares of tokentus can be traded on the electronic trading system XETRA with effect from today.

tokentus is an investment company specialising in the blockchain market and enables investors to invest indirectly in a diversified, international portfolio in the rapidly growing future market of blockchain.

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, symbol: 14D) is an investment company focusing on investments in the blockchain market. The share of tokentus investment AG has been listed on the m:access (open market) of the Munich Stock Exchange since 3 August 2021.

Further information can be found at: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel CEO der tokentus investment AG Tel: +49 175 7222 351 contact@tokentus.com www.tokentus.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: tokentus investment AG Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork 60329 Frankfurt Germany E-mail: contact@tokentus.com Internet: www.tokentus.com ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8 WKN: A3CN9R Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1237836 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1237836 2021-10-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237836&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)