PRESS RELEASE : tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange
2021-08-03 / 09:55
- Investment company with focus on robustly growing blockchain market listed in the m:access trading segment of Munich
stock exchange as of today
- Investment pool for the international blockchain market
- Successful proof of concept since 2019
Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 3 August 2021 - As of today, Frankfurt a. Main based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus",
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is listed on m:access, the trading segment for small and medium-sized
companies of the Munich stock exchange. The first quotation of the tokentus share was at 2.00 Euro. Given an amount of
3,982,500 shares in total this equals a market capitalisation of 7,97 million Euro.
tokentus is an investment company specialising in the pioneering blockchain market, thus offering indirect investments
in a diversified international portfolio in this rapidly growing future market of blockchain. Led by CEO Oliver Michel,
tokentus considers itself an investment pool and access point to the blockchain market.
From the company's point of view, a key factor of the company's success in finding interesting investment targets is
tokentus' international growing network of co-investors. Currently, tokentus holds investments (equity and tokens) and
financial investments in nine blockchain companies, amongst them Celsius (www.celsius.network) and Qredo. From the
company's point of view Celsius is a worldwide leading provider of financial services for cryptos that offers lending
and borrowing them against interest payments. Qredo is a platform, which enables institutional traders to secure and
transfer digital assets 24/7 by using an open protocol (multi party computation).
"From the very beginning in 2019, we have put our investment approach to an intense proof-of-concept. It becomes
apparent, that we could canvass interesting and well-connected investors in tokentus and, in our view, enter promising
investments and financial investments", says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We deliberately chose the
form of a publicly traded company for tokentus, as we are clearly committed to communicate with our investors with a
high degree of transparency. The blockchain market is rapidly growing and from the company's point of view, its level
of development is similar to the one of telecommunications and internet in the early 90s. In order to keep up with the
pace of the blockchain market, we decided to go public at the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange
just two years after our founding. We want to be a central access point and an investment pool for investors in the
blockchain market. With tokentus investment AG we will consistantly follow our chosen path of establishing a premium
global portfolio of high tech blockchain companies and becoming internationally well-known for that."
With the listing tokentus is now subject to higher transparency requirements, that arise from EU- and Munich stock
exchange regulations. In particular, the company is now obliged to release news, that may have a significant impact on
the share price within the framework of ad hoc announcements. Furthermore, there's an obligation to announce share
transactions by members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (directors' dealings).
In a second step tokentus plans to list its shares on XETRA at short notice.
About tokentus investment AG
tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the
blockchain market. Since 2 August 2021 the shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment
(unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange.
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and
shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders
of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering
blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in
the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular
communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and
tokens) in nine blockchain companies.
For further information see: www.tokentus.com
