PRESS RELEASE : tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

08/03/2021 | 03:56am EDT
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Market launch 
tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange 
2021-08-03 / 09:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange 
- Investment company with focus on robustly growing blockchain market listed in the m:access trading segment of Munich 
stock exchange as of today 
- Investment pool for the international blockchain market 
- Successful proof of concept since 2019 
Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 3 August 2021 - As of today, Frankfurt a. Main based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", 
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is listed on m:access, the trading segment for small and medium-sized 
companies of the Munich stock exchange. The first quotation of the tokentus share was at 2.00 Euro. Given an amount of 
3,982,500 shares in total this equals a market capitalisation of 7,97 million Euro. 
tokentus is an investment company specialising in the pioneering blockchain market, thus offering indirect investments 
in a diversified international portfolio in this rapidly growing future market of blockchain. Led by CEO Oliver Michel, 
tokentus considers itself an investment pool and access point to the blockchain market. 
From the company's point of view, a key factor of the company's success in finding interesting investment targets is 
tokentus' international growing network of co-investors. Currently, tokentus holds investments (equity and tokens) and 
financial investments in nine blockchain companies, amongst them Celsius (www.celsius.network) and Qredo. From the 
company's point of view Celsius is a worldwide leading provider of financial services for cryptos that offers lending 
and borrowing them against interest payments. Qredo is a platform, which enables institutional traders to secure and 
transfer digital assets 24/7 by using an open protocol (multi party computation). 
"From the very beginning in 2019, we have put our investment approach to an intense proof-of-concept. It becomes 
apparent, that we could canvass interesting and well-connected investors in tokentus and, in our view, enter promising 
investments and financial investments", says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We deliberately chose the 
form of a publicly traded company for tokentus, as we are clearly committed to communicate with our investors with a 
high degree of transparency. The blockchain market is rapidly growing and from the company's point of view, its level 
of development is similar to the one of telecommunications and internet in the early 90s. In order to keep up with the 
pace of the blockchain market, we decided to go public at the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange 
just two years after our founding. We want to be a central access point and an investment pool for investors in the 
blockchain market. With tokentus investment AG we will consistantly follow our chosen path of establishing a premium 
global portfolio of high tech blockchain companies and becoming internationally well-known for that." 
With the listing tokentus is now subject to higher transparency requirements, that arise from EU- and Munich stock 
exchange regulations. In particular, the company is now obliged to release news, that may have a significant impact on 
the share price within the framework of ad hoc announcements. Furthermore, there's an obligation to announce share 
transactions by members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (directors' dealings). 
In a second step tokentus plans to list its shares on XETRA at short notice. 
About tokentus investment AG 
tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the 
blockchain market. Since 2 August 2021 the shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment 
(unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange. 
With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and 
shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders 
of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering 
blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in 
the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular 
communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and 
tokens) in nine blockchain companies. 
For further information see: www.tokentus.com 
Disclaimer 
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The registered no-par value 
shares in tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold not outside of the Federal Republic of 
Germany, especially not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is 
defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have 
already been sold. 
Contact for enquiries 
Oliver Michel 
CEO der tokentus investment AG 
Tel: +49 175 7222 351 
contact@tokentus.com 
www.tokentus.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      tokentus investment AG 
              Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork 
              60329 Frankfurt 
              Germany 
E-mail:       contact@tokentus.com 
Internet:     www.tokentus.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3CN9R8 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich 
EQS News ID:  1223576 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223576 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223576&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)

