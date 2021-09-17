PRESS RELEASE : trans-o-flex plans Initial Public -2

trans-o-flex is ready to address the growing demand for high-quality express solutions and to drive the digital transformation of logistics With 50 years of logistics experience, integrated networks with active temperature control, full GDP compliance and established European partner networks, trans-o-flex is uniquely positioned as a preferred partner for customers requesting time sensitive end-to-end solutions with the highest quality standards. With recent innovations such as smart track and trace for temperature-sensitive goods (the Insight App) or authorized delivery (the Ident system) the Group is continuously pushing operational excellence. The web-based express services booking tool tof.now has been developed to be one of the easiest web-based booking system for express services in Germany while also aiming to offer the highest product diversity. As an expert in consignment consolidation, trans-o-flex is working on solutions like GDP compliant locker stations that aim to optimize last mile city delivery, and to address the challenge of increasingly dense traffic in urban centers. Combining experience and innovation power trans-o-flex is well set to expand its services and markets.

The Company intends to raise gross proceeds of at least EUR130 million from the sale of new shares. trans-o-flex intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to extend the Group's existing service offerings, invest in its regional expansion, finance the build-up of new business, invest in innovation and technology and to repay existing shareholder loans. In the mid-term, the Company is targeting revenue growth in the high single digits and to expand EBITDA margin to around 15 percent.

J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners while Jefferies and UniCredit are acting as additional Joint Bookrunners. Media contacts: Sabine Kolaric Public Relations, trans-o-flex Express GmbH Phone: +49 6201 988 134 Email: pr@tof.de Christoph Erhard Kekst CNC Phone: +49 173 530 9425 Mail: Christoph.Erhard@kekstcnc.com About trans-o-flex trans-o-flex's core areas of expertise are logistics solutions for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and consumer electronics industries and other high-end, sensitive goods. The company has built up transport networks to carry goods at 15 to 25 degrees Celsius or 2 to 8 degrees Celsius actively temperature-controlled and documented in accordance with EU regulations for pharmaceuticals transport throughout Germany and Austria. These EU-GDPs require the highest standards for safety and security, cleanliness, reliability and transparency, from which all trans-o-flex customers benefit. trans-o-flex operates internationally via the networks EUROTEMP (temperature-controlled logistics) and EURODIS (in 36 European countries). In contrast to parcel and groupage services, trans-o-flex delivers parcels and pallets on a consolidated basis. trans-o-flex Express offers numerous express and time-slot deliveries, special services such as hazardous goods transportation (without minimum quantity regulation), consignment consolidation and direct deliveries. The range of services is complemented by warehousing, order picking and individual value-added services such as serialisation and deserialisation of pharmaceuticals. This means that the company covers the entire logistics chain from procurement through to fulfilment. The annual turnover of the trans-o-flex companies, which employ a total of around 1,954 people (FTEs, end of 2020), amounted to around 515 million euros in 2020. More information is available at https://www.trans-o-flex.com/

Information relating to financial terms Adjusted EBITDA is measured as EBITDA excluding the effects of significant income and expense items which may have an impact on the comparability of earnings such as special non-recurring events.

