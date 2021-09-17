Log in
PRESS RELEASE : trans-o-flex plans Initial Public -3-

09/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
The Underwriters are acting exclusively for the Company and the selling shareholders and no-one else in connection with the planned IPO. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the planned IPO and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company and the selling shareholders for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the offering, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the planned IPO, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may take up a portion of the shares offered in the planned IPO as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell for their own accounts such shares and other securities of the Company or related investments in connection with the planned IPO or otherwise. In addition, the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for differences) with investors in connection with which the Underwriters and their respective affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of shares of the Company. The Underwriters do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions, other than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the Underwriters or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this release (or whether any information has been omitted from the release) or any other information relating to the Company, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available, or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SHARES REFERRED TO IN THIS ADVERTISEMENT EXCEPT ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS.

^[1] EBITDA - Capex divided by EBITDA on a post IFRS 16 basis

^[2] Client satisfaction score in H1 2021 defined as average of Speed, Security and Quality based on trans-o-flex customer loyalty questionnaire

^[3] "trans-o-flex Commercial Study," May 2021, Roland Berger

^[4] "trans-o-flex Commercial Study," May 2021, Roland Berger

^[5] "trans-o-flex Commercial Study," May 2021, Roland Berger

^[6] "trans-o-flex Commercial Study," May 2021, Roland Berger

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      trans-o-flex Express GmbH 
              Hertzstr. 10 
              69469 Weinheim 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 6201 988 0 
E-mail:       innovation@tof.de 
Internet:     www.trans-o-flex.com 
ISIN:         DE000A3E5EX0 
EQS News ID:  1234050 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234050 2021-09-17

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234050&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

