Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRGX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PRGX and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/28/2020 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by the private investment house Ardian.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On December 24, 2020, PRGX announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by the Ardian for approximately $195 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, PRGX stockholders will receive $7.71 in cash for each share of PRGX common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that PRGX’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for PRGX’s stockholders.

If you own shares of PRGX and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pCLANCY CORP : Changes in Control or Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pCleanSpark to Discuss Bitcoin Mining Acquisition and Related Growth Opportunities
GL
02:25pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : pulls threat of furloughs after relief bill signed
AQ
02:25pPACIFIC OAK STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:22pWall Street hits record as fiscal aid bill signed
RE
02:21pMytheresa's parent files for IPO, says quarterly sales rose 28%
RE
02:21pJeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen -2-
DJ
02:21pJEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen led 2020's Biggest Real-Estate Deals
DJ
02:17pSILICOM : Has introduced the new Bilbao uCPE
PU
02:17pGlobal Electric Double-layer Capacitor (EDLC) Market Research 2020-2024 | Market Impact Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ