PRGX Global : Find Future Cost Savings through a Facilities Management Contract Audit

06/11/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
Originally appeared on Supply Chain Quarterly, June 11, 2021

Far too often enterprises fail to invest in facilities management contract audits because they don't think they have the time or doubt they're worth their while.

Perhaps that's because Internal Audit teams often lack the bandwidth or expertise to comb through complex facilities management contracts. After all, this type of work is complex, time-consuming, nuanced and tedious - yet worth considering as they usually save time and money in the long run.

Therefore, if your company has yet to engage in a facilities management contract audit, perhaps it's time to give it some thought.

Read more on Supply Chain Quarterly…

Disclaimer

PRGX Global Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS