PRIDE Industries Partners with 3rd Stone Design to Build Life-Saving Medical Devices

BiliDx system will detect infant jaundice in developing countries

Roseville, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, has been selected by 3rd Stone Design to deliver a life-saving medical device for infants in developing countries. The social enterprise will be building, assembling, and kitting 3rd Stone Design’s newest product, BiliDx, a bilirubin measurement device used to screen for jaundice in infants. The product’s high-quality, low-cost design enables it to be used in developing countries, helping to raise the standard of health care in those areas.

“We are so grateful to be working with PRIDE Industries again,” said Robert Miros, founder of 3rd Stone Design. “Over the past 10-plus years, we have had many meaningful collaborations with PRIDE Industries which have allowed our business to produce medical products for newborns and mothers. These products have saved millions of lives.”

Previously, PRIDE Industries built and shipped another important health product for 3rd Stone Design—the Pumani CPAP. This class II medical device was designed as a low-cost respiratory solution for infants in developing countries. With over 1,000 units in 35 countries, the Pumani CPAP has tripled the survival rate of babies with respiratory distress syndrome and was recently recognized by the Million Lives Club for its impact in improving the lives of those subsisting on less than $5 a day.

“At PRIDE Industries, we feel honored to be part of 3rd Stone Design’s mission to save lives by designing and delivering essential medical devices,” said Tony Lopez, Vice President of Manufacturing and Logistics Services for PRIDE Industries. “Our workforce of people with disabilities love working on projects that help vulnerable populations around the world. The Pumani CPAP has had a huge impact wherever it’s been used, and I’m sure BiliDx System will as well.”

Neonatal jaundice affects approximately 24 million newborns each year. In high-resource settings, tools to measure serum bilirubin levels are readily available but have proven too expensive and complex to implement widely in developing countries. 3rd Stone Design’s BiliDx System is a low-cost, battery-powered reader designed to immediately measure serum bilirubin levels from a small drop of whole blood applied to an inexpensive, disposable lateral flow strip.

Now, through 3rd Stone Design’s partnership with PRIDE Industries, individuals with disabilities will help build, package, and ship these lifesaving devices.

“PRIDE Industries has been an extraordinary partner in helping us scale and produce specially designed medical products for mothers and newborns in underserved communities throughout the globe,” said Miros.

The Pumani CPAP and BiliDx System are manufactured and sold by Hadleigh Health Technologies, a subsidiary of 3rd Stone Design. Find out more about the individual products at www.hadleighhealth.com.

About 3rd Stone Design: 3rd Stone Design creates exceptional physical products that protect the health of people and the planet. We invent our own products and design the businesses to launch them, as well as partner with clients to bring their prototypes to market worldwide. With 15 years of deep experience, we specialize in global medical devices, renewable energy systems, and socially conscious consumer products. Learn more at www.3rdstonedesign.com

About PRIDE Industries: PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance, custodial, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com

