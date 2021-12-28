Log in
PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN CHAIRED A REVIEW MEETING ON PM'S PRIORITY SECTORS IN ISLAMABAD TODAY

12/28/2021 | 02:07am EST
Agricultural Transformation Plan

Our government has for the very first time in the history chalked out a comprehensive agricultural transformation plan and is implementing it on priority basis. PM Mechanization of Agriculture Sector, provision of quality seed, efficient water management system and assistance in livestock farming are transforming the sector into a high yielding economic entity. PM With the introduction of Kissan card, subsidy on fertilizer and genetic improvement of livestock, the government is aiming to achieve even higher yields as compared to the record yield in the previous year. PM The meeting was informed that for quality seed dissemination to increase the average yield and quality of the produce, relevant approvals have been taken and fund release is in process. For genetic improvement of livestock import of quality semen was proposed, the process is expedited and is given high priority. Moreover to assist the livestock farmers, 9211 helpline has been revived in Punjab while it is nearly complete in KP and Balochistan. The meeting was also informed that the project for mechanization of farming is near to its completion whereby distribution of machinery to the farmers will start soon. This will help to not only increase the yield, but will also help cut the farming costs. In addition to the above, the development of a comprehensive and well managed Information and Communication Technology system for agriculture sector, including extension services to assist farmers will also be launched in the first quarter of the coming year. A comprehensive update was also given about institutional reforms regarding research institutes whereby 65% of the proposed interventions have already been implemented with a special focus on cotton research institute. Center of Excellence regarding agricultural research are soon being launched in Punjab and other provinces with a focused approach on high yielding crops and the crops that will substantially reduce dependence on imports. The meeting was given a detailed brief on olive cultivation and was informed that import of high yielding plants for 20,000 Acres has already been commenced. Regarding shrimp farming, the meeting was given an update about hatcheries that have been established and are soon to be operationalized in Punjab and Balochistan. The meeting was also apprised regarding the fertilizer situation in the country, consumption of Urea, DAP and operation against hoarders. The meeting was informed about the progress on collaboration with the Chinese academy of agricultural research whereby transfer of knowledge with the aim to introduce innovative agriculture techniques to improve yield and diversity. Prime Minister directed to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers and those involved in smuggling of Urea Fertilizer. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoon Khusro Bakhtiyar, Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Chief Secretaries of all provinces and relevant senior officers. Special Economic Zones Our government's focus is to increase investment in the SEZs for establishment of export oriented industries. PM The government's business friendly policies and focus on ease of doing business has started rendering positive results. PM Increased investment of overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors is the result of the trust which the government has earned by its effective policy measures. PM The meeting was given detailed presentations on SEZs and Initiatives taken by BOI, CPEC Authority and relevant ministries to facilitate investors in obtaining NOCs and complying to different regimes both under provincial and federal governments. The meeting was informed that four major SEZs, including Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai, Dhabeji and Bostan are operational with an overall count of 21 SEZs of varying sizes. A One Stop Shop model for investors has been prepared by BOI to assist in the provision of basic amenities including electricity, Gas, water and construction permits. A unified compliance regime has also been formulated for services under the provincial and federal government. In addition a proposal regarding the empowerment of Management Companies to obtain NOCs/Permits on behalf of the investors was also given. The launch of the One Stop Shop developed by BOI in collaboration with NITB will be executed soon. Prime Minister Directed to expedite the process, follow the timelines and remove hindrances for investors on urgent basis. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood, SAPM Dr. Shebaz Gill, Chairman BOI, Azfar Ahsan, Chairman CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chief Secretaries of all provinces and relevant senior officials.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 07:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
