PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN MEETS PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF REPUBLIC OF DJIBOUTI; REAFFIRMS “ENGAGE AFRICA” POLICY

01/01/2021 | 03:08am EST
President National Assembly of Republic of Djibouti, Mohamed Ali Houmed, accompanied by a Parliamentary delegation, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and noted that the bonds of common faith and values as well as convergence of views on regional and international matters bind the two brotherly nations.

The Prime Minister underlined the salience of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy which aims at forging closer ties with the Continent by expanding Pakistan's diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement.

The Prime Minister further underlined that Pakistan would soon be establishing its resident diplomatic Mission in Djibouti.

Both sides affirmed the shared desire to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister and the visiting delegation also exchanged views on the importance of peace and security in neighboring regional context of both Pakistan and Djibouti.

President National Assembly of Djibouti appreciated Pakistan's historical support and expressed the hope that visit of Parliamentary delegation would help in further consolidating Djibouti-Pakistan relations.

The Chairman of Senate, Mr. Sadiq Sanjrani, was present during the meeting.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 08:07:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
