PRIMED Achieves Gold Standard as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMED Medical Products (PRIMED) has been named one of “Canada’s Best Managed Companies” by Deloitte for its fourth consecutive year. 2021 marks the first time the Edmonton-based organization has received the additional honour of “Gold Standard Winner”, which is awarded to organizations who have successfully maintained “Best Managed” status for over three consecutive years.



PRIMED’s achievements both as an employer and a globally diversified manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have earned the company significant recognition in recent years. In addition to the Best Managed Companies award, PRIMED has been one of Alberta’s Top Employers for three years in a row. “We are grateful for the recognition by Deloitte of our consistent and engaged workplace culture. This award recognizes our employees for their outstanding talent and commitment to their work. Every individual at PRIMED makes important and unique contributions to our company’s success,” says PRIMED’s President and CEO, David Welsh.

PRIMED has risen to the unique challenges it has faced this past year with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in never seen before demands on the company’s business and mission of protecting people from harmful substances and infectious disease.

Throughout all stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED has been committed to and successful at providing a secure high-quality supply chain ultimately keeping our customers and the global community protected.

PRIMED also recently opened their domestic state-of-the-art production facility in Cambridge, Ontario. With the new facility in action, Made in Canada PRIMED products are already in use by Canadian hospitals.

With four years as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies under their belt, the PRIMED team is continuing their momentum with growth in all areas of the business and a strong focus on an engaging and positive workplace. A complete list of the 2021 Canada's Best Managed Gold Standard winners is available on the Deloitte website.

About PRIMED Medical Products:

Founded in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a Canadian manufacturer of medical personal protective equipment. PRIMED manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and undergo regular audits by international regulatory and certification organizations. PRIMED’s high-quality, medical products are used in virtually every hospital across Canada and in healthcare facilities throughout the United States, South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Their product offering spans medical, surgical and infection control products including, protective apparel and wound care.

About Deloitte Canada’s Best Managed Companies:

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group. For further information, visit http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.