News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
PRIZM Introduces the Neoflux Pro-V Series for Seamless Direct View Architectural Lighting Applications

05/06/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
New architectural-grade LED neon tube light, available in single color and RGBW, is UV, flame, and saltwater resistant for customized interior or exterior applications

PRIZM Lighting, offering innovative lighting solutions to transform environments with LED lighting technology, introduces the Neoflux Pro-V Series. The flexible, direct view, outdoor LED neon tube with a compact 0.63” x 0.59” profile is available in single color and RGBW for customized interior and exterior lighting applications.

With an IP67 rating for outdoor wet applications, PRIZM’s Neoflux Pro-V Series features a highly durable, high impact, next-generation silicone body, that is UV, flame and saltwater resistant. The single-color LED neon tube may be cut every 1.96” with a single-color maximum run length of 55.7’ and the RGBW LED neon tube is cuttable at every 2.46” with a maximum run length of 16.4’ for custom-built lighting applications.

Neoflux Pro-V Series delivers a 120° beam angle, while operating off 24 VDC power. The single-color LED provides 139 lumens per foot and only consumes 3.07 watts, while the RGBW units delivers 134 lumens and consumes only 4.57 watts. The LED neon tubes may be paired with most ELV, TRIAC and DMX dimmers for precise control from 5 to 100 percent.

As an added feature, the Neoflux Pro-V Series is easy to install with multiple power feed options to in-field customization and with front, side, and bottom feeds for interior and exterior applications.

Available in 30-meter-long spools and made-to-order lengths to suit project requirements, the Neoflux Pro-V Series will perform in temperatures of temperatures from -13°F to 113°F. The front view emitting flex tube is IK08 rated for protection against 5-joule impact and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

For more information about the Neoflux Pro-V Series, contact PRIZM Lighting at 888.297.0484 or visit https://www.prizmlighting.com/neoflux-series.

About PRIZM Lighting

Always at the forefront of innovation, PRIZM Lighting transforms environments with LED lighting technology to entertain, inspire, and make the world a more enjoyable place. With the history and support of its parent company, American Lighting, PRIZM fulfills the needs of lighting design professionals and architects from project inception to completion. From residential to retail, and entertainment to hospitality applications, PRIZM Lighting’s comprehensive assortment makes creative and impactful lighting solutions possible.


© Business Wire 2021
