PROCUREMENT, DISBURSEMENT AND POLICY

STANDING INSTRUCTION NO. 243
PROCUREMENT, DISBURSEMENT AND DISPOSAL POLICY
Page 1 of 44
|
Contents
|
|
|
Contents ......................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
PART A: INTRODUCTION AND GENERAL PRINCIPLES .................................................
|
3
|
1.0
|
INTRODUCTION ...........................................................................................................
|
3
|
2.0
|
GUIDING LEGAL FRAMEWORK ...............................................................................
|
3
|
3.0
|
CORE VALUES ..............................................................................................................
|
4
|
4.0
|
GENERAL PRINCIPLES ...............................................................................................
|
4
|
5.0
|
ETHICAL CODE OF CONDUCT ..................................................................................
|
8
|
PART B: PROCUREMENT METHODS AND PROCESSES..................................................
|
8
|
6.0
|
PROCUREMENT METHODS .......................................................................................
|
8
|
7.0
|
RECEIPT OF GOODS AND SERVICES .....................................................................
|
19
|
8.0
|
RETURN OF GOODS...................................................................................................
|
21
|
9.0
|
GENERAL PROVISIONS ON EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS AND BIDS ......
|
21
|
10.0
|
VALUE FOR MONEY..................................................................................................
|
22
|
11.0
|
PRE-BID/SITE VISITS .................................................................................................
|
22
|
PART C: DISBURSEMENT PROCEDURES .........................................................................
|
22
|
12.0
|
PREPAYMENT.............................................................................................................
|
23
|
13.0
|
PAYMENT FOR GOODS, WORKS AND SERVICES UNDER
|
CREDIT .......
|
23
|
14.0
|
CONTRACTS................................................................................................................
|
24
|
PART D DISPOSAL OF BANK ASSETS ..............................................................................
|
26
|
15.0
|
DISPOSAL PROCEDURES FOR GENERAL BANK ASSETS .................................
|
26
|
16.0
|
DISPOSAL METHODS ................................................................................................
|
28
|
17.0
|
MAXIMUM USEFUL LIFE FOR VARIOUS ASSETS ..............................................
|
33
|
PART E GENERAL PROVISIONS.........................................................................................
|
36
|
18.0
|
REVIEW AND AMENDMENTS .................................................................................
|
36
Page 2 of 44
PART A: INTRODUCTION AND GENERAL PRINCIPLES
1.0 INTRODUCTION
This Standing Instruction supersedes Standing Instruction No. 184 on Procurement, Disbursement and Disposal Policy. The purpose of the instruction is to provide an appropriate framework for the smooth running of procurement, disbursement and disposal functions in the Bank following the enactment of the Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2017.
2.0 GUIDING LEGAL FRAMEWORK
The Bank's procurement, disbursement and disposal functions shall be guided by the following legal framework:
-
Procurement, Disbursement and Disposal Policy (this Standing Instruction;
-
Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, 2017 ('the Act');
-
Public Procurement Regulations, 2020;
-
Desk Instructions issued by Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority; and
-
Circulars from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority.
Page 3 of 44
3.0 CORE VALUES
All public procurement and disposal proceedings shall be conducted in a manner, which promotes the following values:
-
Transparency;
-
Accountability;
-
Non-discrimination;
-
Fairness;
-
Open competition;
-
Anonymity;
-
Value for money;
-
Efficiency;
-
Responsiveness.
4.0 GENERAL PRINCIPLES
The Procurement, Disbursement and Disposal Policy shall be based on the following principles:
4.1 Approved Budget
Procurement of goods, works and services shall be based on the approved annual Budget.
Procurement of goods, works and services that were not budgeted for shall require extra-budgetary approval of the Bank's Board of Directors. In this case, the requisitioning department shall follow necessary procedures for extra-budgetary approval.
Page 4 of 44
-
Annual Procurement Plan
Procurement of goods, services and works shall be based on the Annual Procurement Plan. Departments shall be required to submit departmental procurement plans in line with their approved budgets within the first two weeks of the month of January. The Procurement and Stores Department shall consolidate the departmental procurement plans into one Annual Procurement Plan, at least by the last day of the month of January of each financial year. Goods, works and services that were not included in the Annual Procurement Plan shall not be procured unless the requisitioning department seeks approval in accordance with the Bank's Budget Policy. The Annual Procurement Plan shall be updated as and when necessary.
-
Annual Disposal Plan
Items earmarked for disposal shall be disposed off based on the Annual Disposal Plan which shall be updated as and when necessary, to ensure that all items due for disposal are included in the Plan.
-
Players
The following key players except for the Board, shall be responsible for the procurement and disbursement of goods, works or services, and disposal of items:
4.4.1 Board of Directors
Page 5 of 44
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.