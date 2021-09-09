PROCUREMENT, DISBURSEMENT AND POLICY

MAXIMUM USEFUL LIFE FOR VARIOUS ASSETS ..............................................

PAYMENT FOR GOODS, WORKS AND SERVICES UNDER

GENERAL PROVISIONS ON EVALUATION OF QUOTATIONS AND BIDS ......

Circulars from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority.

Desk Instructions issued by Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority; and

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Act, 2017 ('the Act');

The Bank's procurement, disbursement and disposal functions shall be guided by the following legal framework:

This Standing Instruction supersedes Standing Instruction No. 184 on Procurement, Disbursement and Disposal Policy. The purpose of the instruction is to provide an appropriate framework for the smooth running of procurement, disbursement and disposal functions in the Bank following the enactment of the Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, 2017.

3.0 CORE VALUES

All public procurement and disposal proceedings shall be conducted in a manner, which promotes the following values:

Transparency; Accountability; Non-discrimination; Fairness; Open competition; Anonymity; Value for money; Efficiency; Responsiveness .

4.0 GENERAL PRINCIPLES

The Procurement, Disbursement and Disposal Policy shall be based on the following principles:

4.1 Approved Budget

Procurement of goods, works and services shall be based on the approved annual Budget.

Procurement of goods, works and services that were not budgeted for shall require extra-budgetary approval of the Bank's Board of Directors. In this case, the requisitioning department shall follow necessary procedures for extra-budgetary approval.

Page 4 of 44