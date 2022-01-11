PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-22-003
Date
January 11, 2022
To:
All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties
From:
Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 1/11/2022
Subject:
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)
Background
In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:
-
2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
-
2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)
Action
By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:
In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.
DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022
Disclaimer
RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:57:01 UTC.