PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM–22-003







Date

January 11, 2022

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers

All Risk Management Agency Field Offices

All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 1/11/2022

Subject:

2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

Actuarial Information Browser (AIB) online reporting application:

webapp.rma.usda.gov/apps/actuarialinformationbrowser/

Actuarial Data Master (ADM) bulk data file download:

ftp.rma.usda.gov/pub/References/actuarial_data_master/

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.



DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2022