PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM–22-003

01/11/2022 | 02:58pm EST
PRODUCT MANAGEMENT BULLETIN: PM-22-003

Date

January 11, 2022

To:

All Approved Insurance Providers
All Risk Management Agency Field Offices
All Other Interested Parties

From:

Richard H. Flournoy, Deputy Administrator /s/ Richard H. Flournoy 1/11/2022

Subject:

2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage; 2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

  • 2021 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 4), Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage
  • 2022 Crop Year Rainfall Index September - October Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage (Growing Season 1)

Action

By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2022

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 19:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS