PROMPERÚ Invites You to Participate in the 2nd Tourism Investment Forum

11/27/2021 | 12:31pm EST
The Commission for the Promotion of Peruvian Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) invites you to participate in the 2nd Peruvian Tourism Investment Forum, which will be held on December 2nd and 3rd. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to the investment opportunities and benefits that Peru offers in the tourism sector to attract investors from Latin America and around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211127005195/en/

Sunset at Lima, capital city of Peru (Photo: Business Wire)

Sunset at Lima, capital city of Peru (Photo: Business Wire)

The second edition of the forum will be held through an online platform that is free of access. It will offer a space for encounters, dialog, exchange of ideas and meetings, where national and foreign business people and investors can see firsthand the opportunities and convenience the country offers for investment.

You must register to participate, so we invite you to sign up here http://foro.inversiones.peru.info and don’t miss out on your chance to learn about the investment opportunities Peru has to offer. The two-day virtual event will include panels where industry leaders share information, experiences and theories about development and investment. Additionally, it will offer opportunities to establish new contact networks through interactive networking tools to promote new business.

The objective of initiatives like the Peruvian Tourism Investment Forum is to encourage exploration of the current tourism investment landscape in the country and perspectives on new investment trends in the sector post-pandemic, with a vision for the future based on attracting, promoting and facilitating sustainable investments for tourism development.

Renowned leaders and representatives of government entities will participate in the forum. They will be responsible for sharing the opportunities and convenience that Peru has to offer for investments in hotel and non-hotel accommodations, tourism real estate developments, cruises, parks providing tourism services and travel tech, as well as the data and latest trends in the sector, focused 100% on the development of new businesses and investments in tourism in the country.

The 2nd Peruvian Tourism Investment Forum is being promoted by the Business Investment Promotion Department of PROMPERÚ with the support of inverTUR, a company specialized in encouraging investments in Tourism in Latin America by connecting opportunities and investors.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


