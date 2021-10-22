Log in
PROMPERÚ: Peru wins 4 awards at the Oscars of Tourism, the World Travel Awards South America 2021

10/22/2021 | 08:29am EDT
• Awards were given at the Peruvian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR) and the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) proudly announced that our country has won four World Travel Awards (WTA) - South America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005259/en/

Peru wins 4 awards at the Oscars of Tourism, the World Travel Awards South America 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Peru wins 4 awards at the Oscars of Tourism, the World Travel Awards South America 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

  • South America's Leading Culinary Destination 2021: Peru
  • South America's Leading Cultural Destination 2021: Peru
  • South America's Leading Tourist Attraction 2021: Machupicchu, Peru
  • South America's Leading Tourist Board 2021: PROMPERÚ

"The awards given to our country reaffirm the tourist positioning of Peru in the world as a destination with wide-ranging cultural and natural wealth in addition to highlighting the magnificence of Machupicchu as a leading tourist destination in the region as well as placing PROMPERÚ as the leading state agency in the promotion of Tourism”, said Roberto Sánchez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism.

The awards were presented in an emotional and symbolic event in the Peru pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with the attendance of the executive president of PROMPERÚ, Amora Carbajal and the founder of the World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke.

This version of the South American awards is just the beginning as the global WTA awards will be held in Moscow on November 26th, where Peru has also several important nominations, so everyone is invited to further participate by voting for Peru in the new competition for the Global category of the WTA here:

World's Leading Culinary Destination 2021: Peru -> here

World's Leading Cultural Destination 2021: Peru -> here

World's Leading Green Destination 2021: Peru -> here

World's Leading Tourist Attraction 2021: Machu Picchu, Peru -> here

World's Leading Cruise Destination 2021: Peru -> here

World's Leading Tourist Board 2021: PROMPERÚ -> here

The World Travel Awards serve to recognize and celebrate excellence in all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

It is worth mentioning that the distinctions were awarded within the framework of the symbolic inauguration of the Peru pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai. The Peru pavilion, with a built area of 2,500 m2, seeks to be a Peruvian celebration that encourages sustainable and decentralized tourism and foreign trade, which allows Peruvian cultural to be further known in an important bloc of Arab countries.


© Business Wire 2021
