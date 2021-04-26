Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PROOFPOINT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PFPT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/26/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Thoma Bravo, LLC.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On April 26, 2021, Proofpoint announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for approximately $12.3 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Proofpoint stockholders will receive $176 in cash for each share of Proofpoint common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Proofpoint’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Proofpoint’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Proofpoint and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS  : Glasgow's voco Grand Central Hotel projects a bright future
PU
11:47aUnilever Buys US-Based Onnit
DJ
11:46aViterra to build new Canada canola-crushing plant by 2024
RE
11:46aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC  : Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11:46aSunwing launches new website re-platform as part of ongoing digital transformation
GL
11:46aVERIMATRIX  : Releases Multi-DRM Core Solution
BU
11:46aID LOGISTICS : a Dynamic 1st Quarter 2021
BU
11:46aATNX 7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN Alerts Athenex (ATNX) Investors to May 3rd Application Deadline in Securities Class Action, Advises Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now
GL
11:45aALTEN  : Business in the 1st Quarter 2021
PU
11:45aRIBER : 2020 full-year earnings positive in a difficult environment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin extends gain on reports of JPMorgan fund
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse downgrades from Buy to Sell
4Stocks gain on optimism over economic recovery
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ