Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PROSPECT Helps Colleges and Universities Connect With Private School Families

12/07/2021 | 01:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Enrollment Management Association (EMA), a nonprofit organization supporting over 1,300 private schools and 80,000 families annually, today announced the launch of PROSPECT, a consent-based lead sourcing and recruitment service connecting higher education institutions to high-achieving private school students and their parents.

“Higher education recruitment is growing more complex due to declining birth rates, increasing competition, and the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19,” said Heather Hoerle, executive director and chief executive officer at EMA. “Everyone is looking for answers to these challenges, and PROSPECT provides a unique opportunity for colleges and universities to evolve their recruitment strategies accordingly. By accessing students and their parents beginning with rising ninth graders, they can engage families in genuine conversations about their future aspirations and college expectations.”

PROSPECT enables colleges and universities to connect with high-achieving domestic and international private school students and their parents. Advanced filtering options help these institutions strengthen enrollment by identifying and engaging the right-fit students. Segmentation includes geographic location, median family income and home value, SSAT score percentile ranges, religious affiliation, and academic, art, athletic, and extracurricular interests.

Higher education institutions utilizing PROSPECT also benefit from The Enrollment Management Association’s sixty-four years of expertise and leadership in the private school community. The PROSPECT Partner Program, a value-added feature of all PROSPECT subscriptions, includes professional development courses and other learning opportunities to help universities develop communication strategies for nurturing private school families, insider access to EMA’s product and research team to help shape PROSPECT’s evolution, and a dedicated account representative for a personalized support experience.

“The PROSPECT Partner Program is a commitment that The Enrollment Management Association cares about the success of the families, colleges, and universities that we support,” Hoerle said. “We’re beyond excited to support higher education with the recruitment tools that will ultimately open doors for our families.”

To help pave this pathway, EMA is currently offering exclusive pricing with significant cost savings to qualifying institutions that subscribe before the end of the calendar year. PROSPECT subscriptions are available with All-Access, Regional, National, or International segmentation—all of which have a single-gender option. All subscription levels include the PROSPECT Partner Program at no additional cost.

To learn more, please visit www.enrollment.org/prospect.

About The Enrollment Management Association

The Enrollment Management Association (EMA) is a nonprofit organization providing support, advocacy, and smart enrollment tools to more than 1,300 schools and over 80,000 families annually. EMA’s offerings include the Secondary School Admission Test (SSAT), the gold standard in cognitive admission assessment, and the Character Skills Snapshot, an innovative measure of student preferences, attitudes, and beliefs toward seven character skills. The mission of EMA is to provide unparalleled leadership and service in meeting the admission assessment and enrollment needs of schools, students, and families.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:35pBullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriter's Over-Allotment Option
BU
01:34pAdvisory Board for Tomorrow Water Project Formed to Deliver Sustainable Wastewater Treatment in Developing Nations
PR
01:33pDSG Global Inc. and Subsidiary Imperium Motor Corp. Announces Partnership to Provide a Variety of Electric Vehicles throughout the 25 Caribbean Islands to Include Personal and Commercial Transportation, and Golf Fleet Management
AQ
01:32pEIA expects short-term crude oil prices to remain lower than the highs of 2021
PU
01:32pSALVATORE FERRAGAMO S P A : 2021.12.07_Comunicato Stampa_Allegato 3F- novembre 2021
PU
01:32pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate Jason Aldean's new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event
PU
01:32pARTNET : What Makes an Artist's Artist? We Asked Leading Figures To Name the Most Underrated—and Overrated—Artists of All Time
PU
01:32pGlobal LNG exports hit eight-month high
PU
01:32pThe Region's Trade Will Increase Significantly in 2021, but the Recovery Will be Asymmetrical and Heterogeneous in a Context of Uncertainty
PU
01:32pTERNA : authorization process launched for restructuring of the electricity grid in the municipalities of Lonate Pozzolo (Varese) and Nosate (Milano)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS