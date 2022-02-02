Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PROVEN Acquires Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited

02/02/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROVEN Investments Limited (PROVEN/PIL), through its newly formed subsidiary PROVEN Bank Holdings Limited, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of 100% of the outstanding shares in Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited (FBC) from Fidelity Bank & Trust International Limited effective February 1, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005984/en/

Johann Heaven, Head of PROVEN Banking and Wealth Division (Photo: Business Wire)

Johann Heaven, Head of PROVEN Banking and Wealth Division (Photo: Business Wire)

The move to acquire Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited (FBC) which started last year supports PROVEN’s vision of being the premier Caribbean and Latin American Private Equity Firm with acquisitions that fit into its Core Banking and Wealth Division business model. Further, PROVEN’s strategy of regional growth through acquisitions in the regulated financial sector saw this transaction being finalized after its due diligence and having met Regulatory as well as all closing conditions as stipulated by the Share Purchase Agreement.

Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is licensed under the Bank and Trust Companies Act as a Category A Bank to carry on banking business in the Cayman Islands. This license allows FBC to conduct banking operations both in the domestic and international markets. With two branches in the Grand Cayman, FBC provides services to residents and non-residents; offering financial solutions such as - Deposit accounts (savings, chequing, and CDs); Loans (consumer/ personal, mortgage/real estate); credit cards; foreign exchange services; internet and telephone banking. As at Sept 30, 2020 FBC has Total Asset of over US$354.1Million.

"We are very excited about the completion of this key strategic acquisition for the PROVEN Group,” said Johann Heaven, Head of the PROVEN Banking and Wealth Division. “Fidelity Bank Cayman, with the backing of the PROVEN Group, is uniquely positioned to provide the catalyst and funding for major development and corporate projects throughout Cayman, which we believe is poised for further growth in the near future. The bank’s current staff will continue to seamlessly provide a customer focused alternative that will delight our valued clients and satisfy their day-to-day banking needs."

ABOUT PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

PROVEN Investments Limited (PIL/PROVEN) is the Caribbean’s premier “Income & Growth Strategy” Investment Company, built on the solid reputation of providing investors with safe and consistent returns on their investments. The company’s main objective is to provide shareholders with consistent returns, through a diversified portfolio of regional and international investments spread across three main investment strategies. (1) PROVEN’s core investments include a portfolio of banking and wealth management companies with operations throughout the Caribbean, mainly in Jamaica, Cayman, St. Lucia, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands. (2) PROVEN has also created additional value and diversification for its shareholders by identifying and securing private and publicly traded, equity and debt positions in well established companies throughout the region and internationally which have the potential for enhanced levels of growth and return over the short to medium term. (3) PROVEN’s Real Estate investments span both residential and commercial developments and are complemented by the consistent returns from our portfolio of commercial rental properties.

PROVEN Subsidiaries & Associated Companies: BOSLIL Bank Limited in St. Lucia with rep offices in Panama and Uruguay; International Financial Planning (Cayman) Limited (IFP); PROVEN Wealth Limited; IFP Limited, Jamaica (formerly PROVEN Fund Managers Limited); PROVEN Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT); Access Financial Services Limited; JMMB Group Limited; and Roberts Manufacturing Limited.

For more information, please visit http://www.weareproven.com


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 89.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Gains 0.29% to $1.1306 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Gains 0.38% to $1.3574 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDollar Lost 0.20% to 114.47 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pShamaran corporate update
AQ
05:31pRegis Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings
BU
05:31pCEMEX and Synhelion Achieve Breakthrough in Cement Production with Solar Energy
BU
05:31pADRs Close Mostly Lower; Novo Nordisk, Vodafone Rise
DJ
05:30pOMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:30pNEWMARKET : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How to invest for inflationary times
2Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...
4Stocks end higher on strong amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economic rep..
5Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..

HOT NEWS