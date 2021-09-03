PRSA-NY : Announces 2021 Big Apple ‘15 Under 35' Award Winners

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY) today announced the winners of one of Big Apple’s most prestigious awards: 15 Under 35. The award recognizes fifteen emerging talents under the age of thirty-five for their extraordinary works, efforts, innovation, leadership, and inspiration across the PR industry.

The recipients of the 2021 Big Apple Award 15 Under 35 are:

Nina Marie Costa, Assistant Director of Public Relations & Entertainment Marketing, UNICEF

Meghan Kenny Hopkins, Senior Manager, Internal Engagement and Communications, Quest Diagnostics

Mandy Menaker, Global Head of PR, ClassPass

Michael Kaye, Corporate Communications Manager, LinkedIn

Erika Sabalvoro, Manager, Marketing and Communications at dentsu Media US

Kaitlyn Nealy, Senior Vice President, dna Communications

Alexandra Cano, Brand Account Supervisor, Hunter

Kristen Clonan, Founder and President, KCLO & CO

Denise Cui, Account Supervisor, Goodfuse Communications

Kieren Weisert, Senior Account Executive, TASC Group

Jamie Shum, Admissions Advisor at Purchase College, SUNY

Brandon Thomas, Vice President and NY General Manager, PAN Communications

Terry Preston, Account Supervisor, ICR

Troy Blackwell Jr., CEO and Founder, Ready for Change

Emily Graham, Chief Equity & Impact Officer, OMNICOM GROUP

The judges considered a range of factors in deciding the winners, such as demonstrated service to the PR industry; evidence of strong initiative, high ethical standards, leadership, and continuing education efforts; a history of significant career growth relative to age; proven professionalism and leadership; outstanding performance within the nominee’s organization; and professional recommendations.

Those recognized all scored top marks in the judges’ objective evaluations. The Class of 2021 will be recognized during the Big Apple Awards being held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in-person at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

“The 2021 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Award winners represent some of the best and brightest PR minds the Tristate area has to offer,” says Andrew Graham, president, PRSA-NY. “These emerging leaders are making a lasting impact in their places of work, community and industry as a whole. We are honored to recognize such a deserving group of young talent.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

COVID-19 Disclaimer

PRSA-NY will be following National, State, and Local guidelines with regards to COVID-19 safety measures for in-person events and proof of vaccination. More information regarding proof of vaccination will arrive closer to the event in accordance with these mandates.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events, mentorship program, jobs boards, volunteer opportunities, sponsorship opportunities, and for membership details, go to prsany.org.

