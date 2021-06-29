Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PRVB, WPG & SPCE Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

06/29/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)
Class Period: November 2, 2020 - April 8, 2021
Deadline: July 20, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/prvb.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the teplizumab BLA was deficient in its submitted form and would require additional data to secure FDA approval; (2) accordingly, the teplizumab BLA lacked the evidentiary support the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the Company had thus overstated the teplizumab BLA's approval prospects and hence the commercialization timeline for teplizumab; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE: WPG)
Class Period: November 5, 2020 - March 4, 2021
Deadline: July 23, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/wpg.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) that WPG’s financial condition was deteriorating substantially; (2) that, as a result, there was substantial uncertainty about the Company’s ability to meet its capital structure obligations as they became due; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)
Class Period: October 26, 2019 - April 30, 2021
Deadline: July 27, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/spce.
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that: (1) Virgin Galactic improperly accounted for outstanding warrants for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. ("SCH"), (2) the Company should have treated the warrants as liabilities rather than equities for accounting purposes, (3) The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls over financial reporting, and (4) based on this information, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAMEREN ILLINOIS CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aAMEREN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aCIERTO TEQUILA  : Wins Again With All Eight Cierto Expressions Selected as Top Tequilas at the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
BU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Presentation Q3 2021
PU
10:08aHAMMOQ  : Raises $3M Seed Financing
PR
10:08aAUTOMATED FINANCIAL SYSTEMS, INC.  : Announces Key Appointments to its Senior Management Team
BU
10:07aESKER  : Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications
BU
10:06aCanadian dollar hits 1-week low as virus outbreaks hit sentiment
RE
10:06aDASSAULT AVIATION  : Event. 54th International Paris Air Show in 2023
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo

HOT NEWS