PS5 & PS4 Prime Day Deals (2021): Early PlayStation 5 & 4 Consoles, Games & Controllers Sales Identified by Consumer Articles

06/20/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Prime Day researchers are rating the latest early PS5 (PlayStation 5) & PS4 (PlayStation 4) deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring all the top deals on PS5, PS4 Pro and Slim consoles, controllers and exclusive titles

Find the best early PS4 & PS5 deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest PS5 and PS4 bundles, DualShock and DualSense controllers, and more PlayStation game sales. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best PS5 deals:

Best PS4 deals:

More gaming deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Sony PS5 and PS4 are best-selling consoles with powerful processors and GPUs capable of some of the most visually impressive gaming experiences today. With a deep and rich library of games, the PS4 Pro continues to be popular and relevant, especially as some titles are released on both current and next-gen platforms at once. Controllers for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 are especially sought after, since most console packages only include one, and some offer new features not available on the base models.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
