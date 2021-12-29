Andy Beshear Kent A. Chandler Governor Chairman Rebecca W. Goodman Commonwealth of Kentucky Amy D. Cubbage Secretary Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Energy and Environment Cabinet 211 Sower Blvd. P.O. Box 615 Marianne Butler Frankfort, Kentucky 40602-0615 Commissioner Telephone: (502) 564-3940 Fax: (502) 564-3460 psc.ky.gov NEWS RELEASE Contact: Karen Wilson 502.782.7136 or 502.330.2454 KarenL.Wilson@ky.gov

PSC Issues Order in Natural Gas Rate Filing of Columbia Gas of Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2021) - The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC/Commission) issued an Order today in the filing of Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Inc., (Columbia Kentucky) requesting an increase in the company's natural gas base rate revenue. The Case No. is 2021-00183.

In Columbia Kentucky's June 2, 2021, application, the company requested an annual revenue increase of $26.7 million, an approximate increase of 18.11 percent. The Attorney General and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers Inc. (KIUC) are intervenors in this proceeding. Columbia Kentucky and the intervening parties filed a Joint Stipulation on Oct. 26, 2021, proposing an $18.6 million (or 12.62 percent) annual revenue increase.

In today's Order, the Commission authorized an annual revenue increase of $18.31 million, based on adjustments to several provisions in the Stipulation. For the typical residential customer, the impact will be about a ten percent increase, or about $8.15 per month.

The PSC conducted information sessions and public meetings for the purpose of taking public comments on Oct. 26, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the information sessions and public meetings were conducted virtually. The PSC conducted a formal evidentiary hearing on Nov. 3, 2021, for the purposes of cross-examination and for consideration of the stipulation. Today's Order approves the stipulation with modifications. The PSC notes that approval is based only on the finding that the Stipulation is reasonable and in the public interest and does not establish a precedent.

Among the provisions in today's Order:

The Commission authorized an ROE of 9.35 percent for Columbia Kentucky's base rates and an ROE of 9.275 percent for its natural gas capital riders. In approving the Stipulation's proposed ROEs, the Commission noted its most recent authorized ROE determinations and considered the risk associated with the Stipulation's "stay out" provision, in which Columbia Kentucky agreed not file an application to adjust base rates until the year 2025, absent an emergency.

Reduced Columbia Kentucky's reconnection charge from $25.00 to $20.00 and reduced the seasonal reconnect charge from $357.52 to $20.00.

