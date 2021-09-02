Log in
PT&C Releases the First Collaborative Cloud-Based Cost Estimating Solution With Native MII Interoperability

09/02/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
With the rapid rise in cloud computing, the Project Time & Cost (PT&C) team, based in Caliburn's Center of Excellence for Construction Engineering, has rolled out a significant update for their cost engineering cloud suite. This is a milestone release of robust features that include Geographic Cost Index (GCI), accelerated database updates, and native MII interoperability.

The growing PT&C team has provided professional services and technology solutions for commercial and federal agencies for nearly 40 years. While their history focuses on consultancy, this release of PT&C CostCenter software and construction cost data will revolutionize the estimating space.

“Cost estimation is both an art and science,” said Frank Richardson, Senior Cost Estimator. “You need reliable cost data and the ability to make immediate adjustments to accommodate unpredictable environments. We’re setting a new standard with the transparency of our cost data by showing you the source of our data and when it was updated.”

The team that supported major parts of the Tri-Service Automated Cost Engineering System (TRACES), including MII and Area Cost Factors, aims to provide engineers and managers an innovative cloud solution with their newest features.

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) teams can leverage the various applications within PT&C CostCenter to ensure they have access to up-to-date information for accurate detailed estimates. Along with construction cost estimation functionalities, seamless USACE/TRACES MII interoperability allows agencies to gain maximum value from their investments. AEC teams, regardless of their physical location, no longer need to worry about MII file versioning and the time required for rework. With PT&C CostCenter, users get a single source of truth to keep projects organized, a view of progress, insights on key financial indicators, and have real-time collaboration for accelerated productivity.

“To empower estimators, our responsibility as engineers and cost experts is to keep our cost database current,” explained Andy Reape, VP of Engineering & Consulting. “For us, it is also essential to provide users a tool where they’re not bound to a single device and can develop complex estimates with teammates spread across the world.”

In this release, PT&C is rolling out an industry-leading white-glove pilot program, a tailored onboarding experience offering users a dedicated success representative, priority support, and a direct line of feedback on product roadmaps. This is an open pilot program that comes with training benefits at no cost and grants users firsthand experience with the newest improvements.

PT&C has delivered solutions within the engineering field for decades and their recent expansion is indicative of the advancements in construction technology. AEC firms that assess their technology stack today, and implement specialized tools sooner, will find it easier to remain competitive. A peek at the larger roadmap within the PT&C CostCenter tools includes exciting capabilities such as assemblies, parametric modeling, and even advanced analytics backed by artificial intelligence.

About Project Time & Cost, LLC:
PT&C is a leading provider of professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients. The company provides consulting, project management, and technological development services. For additional information visit https://ptcinc.com. In the upcoming months, PT&C is transitioning to be an Acuity International company.


© Business Wire 2021
