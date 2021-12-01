PT Holdings Group Acquires Duffy's AIS

Company continues to expand distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts.

PT Holdings, LLC, has added Duffy’s AIS to its PT Holdings Service division. PT Holdings focuses primarily on technology driven distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts, through its Parts Town, Parts Town Canada, and First Choice (U.K.) brands. Recently, the company has expanded into residential appliance parts distribution through its acquisition of Dayton Appliance Parts. The group has a separate division to provide field service to support its manufacturer partners through a group of local brands.

Duffy’s AIS came together in 2018 as a combination of Duffy’s Equipment Services, Express Commercial Services and Appliance Installation and Service. Each of these brands had been in business for more than 50 years. Duffy’s AIS serves more than 10,000 customers in the central New York area, as well as some support in Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Duffy’s AIS is led by Patrick Duffy, President and Wayne Stoutner, CEO. Since 2018, the business has grown dramatically under their combined leadership. Patrick and Wayne will continue to lead Duffy’s AIS as a separate and distinct company within PT Holdings.

“Duffy’s AIS is a terrific team, and we are really excited to have them as part of our organization. They have strong OEM parts distribution, great manufacturer relationships, a strong brand, and innovative leadership. This partnership will help Duffy’s AIS continue to grow and serve its team members, manufacturers, and customers. We are excited to support their ambitions,” commented Dave Wenger, President of PT Holdings service group.

Patrick Duffy adds, “We are excited to become part of this family of businesses. Parts Town is a great partner of ours and we are happy to be able to continue to grow and create new opportunities for our team, our manufacturers, and our customers as part of the PT Holdings group.”

Parts Town is the leading, technology-enabled global distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts for the foodservice industry. Driven by its commitment to technology and innovation, Parts Town is expanding to serve new segments including HVAC and residential appliance parts. When there’s a hiccup for any foodservice provider or service technician company, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Its customized solutions benefit foodservice operators, service companies and a growing list of other customer segments. Partnering with more than 1,100 leading manufacturers, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork.

Parts Town’s drive for innovation is led by Red Lightning Group, a new and separate division of PT Holdings focusing solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond, accelerating the pace of breakthroughs that support the group’s diverse customer base. Red Lightning Group’s mission is to boldly strike at lightning speed to deliver game-changing innovation and technology in an effort to discover the next big thing.

