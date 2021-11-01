PT Holdings Group Acquires K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment

Company expands distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts

PT Holdings, LLC, has added K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment to its PT Holdings Service division. PT Holdings focuses primarily on technology-driven distribution of genuine OEM foodservice parts, through its Parts Town, Parts Town Canada, and First Choice (U.K.) brands. The group has a separate division to provide field service to support its manufacturer partners through a group of local brands.

K&D Factory Service was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. K&D acquired Pine Tree Food Equipment in 2019. Led by Dan Dibeler, the business has grown into one of the industry’s leading OEM parts distribution and field service organizations. K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment partner with the industry’s leading manufacturers to support the parts and service needs of its customers. Dan Dibeler will continue to lead K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment, which will continue to operate under the K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment brands and will run as a separate and distinct company within PT Holdings.

“K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment have everything we look for in a business: strong OEM parts distribution, manufacturer relationships, a great brand and innovative leadership. We have been working with Dan and the K&D Factory Service and Pine Tree Food Equipment teams for a very long time and are excited to support the continued efforts of these great local brands,” commented Dave Wenger, President of PT Holdings’ service group.

Dan Dibeler states, “We are excited to be part of this great group of companies. Parts Town has always been a great partner of ours and we look forward to being part of PT Holdings and continuing to grow and create new opportunities for our team, our manufacturers and our customers.”

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology-enabled global distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) parts for the foodservice industry. Driven by its commitment to technology and innovation, Parts Town is expanding to serve new segments including HVAC and residential appliance parts. When there’s a hiccup for any foodservice provider or service technician company, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Its customized solutions benefit foodservice operators, service companies and a growing list of other customer segments. Partnering with more than 1,100 leading manufacturers, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts, and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork.

Parts Town’s drive for innovation is led by Red Lightning Group, a new and separate division of PT Holdings focusing solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond, accelerating the pace of breakthroughs that support the group’s diverse customer base. Red Lightning Group’s mission is to boldly strike at lightning speed to deliver game-changing innovation and technology in an effort to discover the next big thing.

