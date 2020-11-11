Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PT STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – PT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:10pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pintec-technology-holdings-limited&id=2460 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pintec-technology-holdings-limited&id=2460.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 30, 2020 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fees on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; there were material weaknesses in Pintec’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pVERTEX ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:30pVerizon and AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing Platform to Dallas and Miami
GL
02:30pSHARP NEC DISPLAY SOLUTIONS : Expands USB-C Connectivity Within NEC MultiSync®EA Series
BU
02:29pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.
BU
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $84.3M in financing secured for 6-property industrial portfolio
PU
02:27pDuring the Covid-19 Pandemic, San Francisco-Based CRO ClinPro Trials Works With Sponsors Throughout Their Drug Development Cycle From Concept to Commercialisation
BU
02:25pELASTIC N : Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
4L'ORÉAL : Alibaba's Singles Day sales top $74 billion, planned rules hit shares
5Nasdaq jumps as technology stocks back in favor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group