PT Shell Indonesia : Shell bitumen continues to support road connectivity development and airports in Indonesia

Jakarta - Celebrating 100th anniversary of Shell Bitumen globally under #ShellBitumen100, Shell Indonesia held a webinar, 'Shell Bitumen di Indonesia: Building Connectivity, Supporting Economic Growth).The webinar, attended by over 100 participants from government, relevant industry, stakeholders (experts/academia/consultant) and media, was opened by Dian Andyasuri, President Director and Country Chair of PT Shell Indonesia.

In her opening speech, Dian said, 'We are proud of Shell Bitumen's roles in supporting infrastructure development worldwide for 100 years, including in Indonesia, so that millions of people can enjoy a comfortable journey as well as ease and smooth mobility in working and doing businesses. We hope this forum can strengthen a complementary synergy among multiple parties who collaboratively boost connectivity infrastructure development to provide sustainable benefits to the national economy and stimulate regional development.' She further said Shell Bitumen, supported by quality products and reliable team, is ready to be the leading solution provider in realizing the connectivity infrastructure building plans as announced in the government's medium (2020-2024) plan and longer term national agenda.

For Shell Bitumen in Indonesia, this year is also a milestone since Shell has appointed Susi Hutapea as Shell Bitumen Cluster Business Manager (CBM) for Indonesia, effective from September 2020. Susi is the first Indonesian, as well as the first female to be in that position. 'This appointment underscores Shell's commitment to continuously support the government, business partners and other stakeholders in Indonesia. For Shell that consistently implements Diversity and Inclusion values, our trust in Susi to lead Bitumen business in Indonesia reflects our commitment to supporting women to achieve their best based on their ability and performance.' Dian added.

Shell Bitumen Solution to Support Connectivity Development in Indonesia

Since its presence in Indonesia in 2006, Shell Bitumen has played roles in the development of domestic connectivity and supported the Indonesian government's efforts to improve national economic competitiveness. Shell Bitumen has been used on several major toll roads, national highways, airport runways and taxiways, including Jakarta toll roads, Simpang Semanggi, national highways in West & Central Java, Trans-Sumatra toll road and various big airports in Indonesia, like Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Yogjakarta International Airport in Kulon Progo.

'Shell Bitumen is excited about the growth opportunities in Indonesia. The country's broad geography condition, increasing national economic competitiveness will require sustainable investment in various infrastructure projects as stated in government's medium-term development plan 2020-2024,' said Susi Hutapea, Shell Bitumen CBM Indonesia. Susi believes Shell Bitumen's long-standing experience with global reputation and supported by hi-tech quality products is Shell's strengths to support government meeting the development of integrated highways, toll road and airport infrastructure connectivity.

Shell Bitumen's solutions have been used on a number of Formula One racetracks, like Sakhir (Bahrain), Marina Bay (Singapore), Hockenheim (Germany), Yas Marina (Abu Dhabi) as well as helping pave over 120 airports around the world, including Frankfurt Airport (Germany) and Heathrow Airport (UK).

Building Connectivity, Supporting Economic Growth

The webinar titled 'Shell Bitumen in Indonesia: Building Connectivity, Supporting Economic Growth' is held in two sessions involving four speakers. The first session presented three speakers - the first speaker is M. Chatib Basri,Co-founder and Senior Partner of PT CReco Consulting who expressed his views on'Indonesia's Economic Outlook and Infrastructure Development Challenges amid Indonesia's Economic Recovery and Growth Efforts'. The second speaker is Hedy Rahadian, Director General of Bina Marga at Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) with the topic'Road Infrastructure Development Priority Plan and Program to Support Indonesia's Economic Recovery and Growth, while Stephanus Millyas Wardana, VP of Airport Engineering Development at PT Angkasa Pura II as the third speaker with the topic 'Airport Infrastructure Development Priority Plan and Program.

As an economist, Chatib Basri highlighted the economic growth prospects in 2021 and post-Covid-19 pandemic. He projected Indonesia's economy growth would reach moderate level at 3.5-4% or lower than 2021 state budget (APBN). 'Although economic growth has indicated recovery, but Indonesia's economy will begin to revive in 2022, after Covid-19 pandemic is overcome.'

However, in term of infrastructure development, he predicted government would pursue a delayed development target this year. Furthermore, he suggested government to postpone the expansive spending posts.

Meanwhile, Hedy Rahadian said that to support economic activity and promote the equalization of national development, the Directorate General of Bina Marga Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) received a budget ceiling of Rp53.96 trillion allocated for the construction of road infrastructure connectivity. 'Currently, most government budgets are used for the handling of Covid-19. However, infrastructure development will not stop, because this is a long-term need of the community.' said Hedy.

Speaking about 'Airport Infrastructure Development Priority Plan and Program', Stephanus Millyas Wardana said, 'This Covid-19 pandemic had brought significant impacts on the aviation industry in Indonesia. Both domestic and international flight traffic has shrunk in few past months. However, PT Angkasa Pura II is confident that the traffic rebound will provide a surge in flight growth in Indonesia's airports. To cope with the growth, PT Angkasa Pura II has prepared all infrastructures to support flight operations, and ensure all existing facilities meet the standards to deliver comfort, safety and security to airport services users.'

Meanwhile, in second session, Susi Hutapea, Shell Bitumen Cluster Business Manager Indonesia explained about 'The Role of Shell Bitumen Indonesia in Supporting Connectivity Development in Indonesia in which she affirmed Shell Bitumen's commitment in Indonesia, 'Shell Bitumen will continue to be a strategic partner for government and consumers in efforts to improve connectivity in this country through a wide range of high quality and durable Bitumen products and solutions.'