PTCE : Announces David DeRemer, Pharm.D., BCOP, FCCP, FHOPA as Keynote Speaker for Virtual Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® 2020 Fall Conference Series

PTCE, a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists, has named David DeRemer, Pharm.D., BCOP, FCCP, FHOPA, president of the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA), as the keynote speaker for the Virtual Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® fall conference series. DeRemer brings extensive experience in oncology pharmacy and a broad knowledge of management for patients receiving anticancer therapies to attendees practicing in the inpatient, ambulatory, infusion and specialty pharmacy settings.

The keynote presentation, Changes in Cancer Care: Practicing Pharmacy in the Era of COVID-19, will be broadcast virtually on 4 dates this fall and highlight cancer-specific guidance for pharmacists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to be joined by Dr. DeRemer at this year’s Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® conference,” said Jim Palatine, RPh, MBA, president of PTCE. “While we have transitioned to a virtual format to ensure a safe environment, we value pharmacists’ education above all and have committed ourselves to providing continuing education in an engaging, interactive and easily accessible way for our attendees from all over the country to engage in sessions from the comfort of their own homes.”

DeRemer is a clinical associate professor of pharmacotherapy and translational research at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy and serves as the assistant director of experimental therapeutics incubator program at the University of Florida Health Cancer Center in Gainesville, Florida. He joined HOPA in 2006, served on the board of directors from 2015-2017, and began another term in 2019 as president-elect.

His teaching, clinical service and scholarship interests include biomarker assessment in novel therapeutic clinical trials, precision medicine and supportive care in patients receiving treatment for cancer. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kentucky (UK) College of Pharmacy, in Lexington, Kentucky, in 2002. Following graduation, he completed a PGY1 and a hematology/oncology residency (PGY2) from the UK Medical Center. Following his residencies, he completed a 1-year oncology fellowship with emphasis in drug discovery and development at the UK College of Pharmacy.

The full-day virtual conference dates and times are:

Midwest, Saturday, Sep. 26, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Central Time).

Southeast, Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

West Coast, Saturday, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Northeast, Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Sessions at the Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® virtual conference series will focus on evolving treatment strategies, including use of checkpoint inhibitors and targeted oral and infusional therapies for the care of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, with a focus on topics such as multiple myeloma and B-cell malignancies as well as breast, lung and gynecologic cancers. During these virtual meetings, attendees will be able to view live presentations, participate in polling, save slides and ask the faculty questions just as they would during an in-person meeting.

"The rapid emergence of COVID-19 has significantly affected pharmacy services,” said Dr. DeRemer. “Transformation in practice activities provides an excellent opportunity for oncology pharmacists to study and publish innovations in telehealth, investigational drug services, and treatment modifications."

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, this 1-day virtual pharmacy conference provides participants with the opportunity to earn up to 7.5 continuing education credits, including patient safety credit.

Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® is supported by educational grants from Bristol Myers Squibb; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Eisai; GlaxoSmithKline; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie Company; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Seattle Genetics, Inc.; American Regent; and Incyte Corporation.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to help improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists so they are better prepared to provide the highest quality pharmacy care to the patients they serve and to the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment/management team. To learn more about the educational activities sponsored by PTCE, visit https://www.pharmacytimes.org/.

