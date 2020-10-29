Log in
PUBLIC NOTIFICATION

10/29/2020 | 02:50am EDT

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan is pleased to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested Bhutanese individuals and/or registered IT firms to transform the country`sfinancial technology (FinTech) landscape, products and services through innovative ideas and solutions to create new avenues in the financial ecosystem, to offer benefits through improved access to financial services, to increase the efficiency of existing processes and to create new business opportunities to support digital economy.

Disclaimer

Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 06:49:00 UTC


