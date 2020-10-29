PUBLIC NOTIFICATION

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan is pleased to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested Bhutanese individuals and/or registered IT firms to transform the country`sfinancial technology (FinTech) landscape, products and services through innovative ideas and solutions to create new avenues in the financial ecosystem, to offer benefits through improved access to financial services, to increase the efficiency of existing processes and to create new business opportunities to support digital economy. Attachments Original document

