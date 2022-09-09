Log in
PUMP / DUMP #44 : This week's gainers and losers

09/09/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Here are the biggest movers this week, up and down.

They include GB group, Regeneron, SolarEdge, Delivery hero, Rivian Automotive, Darktrace, Ubisoft, Bilibili, Associated British Foods and Var Energi.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC 1.46% 1364.66 Delayed Quote.-33.02%
BILIBILI INC. -1.82% 19.7 Delayed Quote.-56.75%
DARKTRACE PLC 12.55% 379.6 Delayed Quote.-19.78%
DELIVERY HERO SE 5.49% 48.72 Delayed Quote.-52.82%
GB GROUP PLC -3.23% 624.5 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 4.36% 740.755 Delayed Quote.12.25%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -2.25% 36.03 Delayed Quote.-64.43%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.43% 312.87 Delayed Quote.11.97%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 1.41% 36.73 Real-time Quote.-15.86%
VAR ENERGI -0.49% 38.45 Real-time Quote.0.00%
HOT NEWS