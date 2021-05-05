Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PURE Healthcare : Announces Senior Leadership Changes

05/05/2021 | 08:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PURE Healthcare, the parent company of PURE Infusion Suites, one of the country's leading infusion groups, today announced changes to its senior leadership team. Joshua D. Smith has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Joshua T. Tandy, who has been acting Chief Executive Officer will continue as a member of the PURE Healthcare Board of Directors.

Joshua Smith has more than 15 years of senior management experience, including over a decade leading strategic development and strategy at national healthcare services companies. In less than a year as Chief Growth & Strategy Officer for PURE, he oversaw the expansion of the Company across 3 states, helped to develop and open 2 specialty medical clinics, and was largely responsible for year over year revenues increase of over 600% - all during an international pandemic.

Prior to joining PURE, Mr. Smith served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Multispecialty Physician Partners (MPP), an outpatient infusion services company. Before MPP, Mr. Smith was a Director at Davita Healthcare Partners.

"Josh is the right leader for PURE" said Mr. Tandy. "Josh's extensive healthcare background and business development skills will help PURE strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our ambulatory infusion center footprint."

"I am very excited to be taking on this new role at PURE," said Joshua Smith. "I believe we have a great business model and a talented management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the changing biologic infusion industry. Our mission to provide an exceptional patient experience while simultaneously reducing the high-cost of infusion therapy to both the patient and health plans are a powerful force to drive positive change in this part of healthcare."

The Company also announced that Aaron "Trey" Gardner, Chief Business Development Officer, will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer; and Daniel Smith, SVP Operations (no relation to Joshua), has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer.

Mr. Tandy continued, "Dan has been in roles of increasing responsibility since he joined PURE, and we couldn't be more thrilled for his promotion. Dan is a proven leader and operational expert who has contributed to the transformative growth of many healthcare organizations, and his expertise is indispensable for PURE to continue on its rapid growth trajectory."

Mr. Tandy concluded, "Trey has been an invaluable contributor to PURE from the very beginning. His deep passion for patient experience and natural empathy for humankind is a critical part of a leadership team focused on continuing to build a company that can do the job that matters most – caring for patients."

About PURE Healthcare
PURE Healthcare is a leading national medical group that delivers healthcare services for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, and other autoimmune conditions. As a market leader in IV therapy, the medical group owns and operates "PURE Infusion Suites" branded infusion centers in multiple states, along with specialty medical clinics ranging from rheumatology to neurology. In total, PURE Healthcare's medical group operates a collaborative suite of solutions on a national scale, with a local community focus, creating value for payers, providers, and patients. For additional information, visit www.pureinfusionsuites.com.

Media Contact:
Aaron T. Gardner
385-224-0297
309233@email4pr.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-healthcare-announces-senior-leadership-changes-301284353.html

SOURCE PURE Healthcare


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:01aLeading Health and Fitness Organizations Precision Nutrition and the American Council on Exercise Join Forces to Advance the Careers of Exercise Professionals Through Best-in-Class Education
GL
09:01aMannKind Corporation to Hold 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on May 12, 2021
GL
09:01aKuwait Fund and UNDP join forces to support the most vulnerable people in countries affected by crisis
PU
09:01aomniQ to deploy AI Based Q ShieldTM for Security, Access Control and Parking Management at a mixed-use property in Southern California
GL
09:01aInformation Analysis Inc Announces Availability of Annual Letter to Shareholders
GL
09:01aCorvus Pharmaceuticals Completes Sale of $10 Million Through Its ATM Program
GL
09:01aNUBURU  : Bolsters 3D Printing IP with Additional Blue Laser Technology Patent
BU
09:01aAUDACY  : Presents ‘The Power of Audio' at the IAB 2021 Newfronts and Podcast Upfronts
BU
09:01aMoogsoft Doubles Down on Growth, Achieves Stand-Alone Status
BU
09:01aCommunities First Financial Corporation Receives “OUTSTANDING” Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Highest Rating
GL
Latest news "Companies"
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ