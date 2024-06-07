PUTIN: WE HAVE MORE NUCLEAR WEAPONS THAN THOSE IN EUROPE
INDIA STOCKS-Indian benchmarks recover from election slump to end at record levels
The job report just threw a spanner in the works
Investors were eagerly awaiting one of their favorite data, that has the power to take markets to new records, or get them to recede. I’m talking about the monthly US employment figures - known as the NFP report.
INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks, GDP boost drive Indian shares' post-election recovery
- Putin: We Have More Nuclear Weapons Than Those In Europe…