Pace Analytical® Adds BC Laboratories to Its Growing Laboratory Network

10/06/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
Acquisition allows Pace to expand its analytical services in the western U.S. and add capacity to accommodate the increasing demand for air, water, and petroleum-related lab services.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Pace Analytical® Services, LLC, preferred provider of in-lab, mobile, and emergency onsite specialty-contaminant and regulatory testing and analysis services, today announced that it has acquired BC Laboratories, Inc., a provider of environmental analytical services in the western region of the United States.

"Expanding our lab and service center network means greater convenience and faster turnaround times for Pace customers," notes Pace Analytical® CEO, Eric Roman. "With over 70 years in the business, BC Laboratories is a highly regarded, full-service environmental lab that complements both the capabilities of the Pace network and our commitment to serving customers." BC Laboratories serves consultants, businesses, and government agencies on the West Coast through a centralized, California-based laboratory supported by five courier service centers.

The environmental testing and analysis services provided by BC Laboratories complement those offered by other Pace Analytical® labs. The acquisition also supports the growing demand for regulatory testing of air, drinking water, wastewater, groundwater, underground storage tanks, and more for harmful contaminants and hazardous materials. "California has been a leader in the charge for mandated testing for contaminants and hazardous materials - and in providing greater transparency for consumers," adds Greg Whitman, President of Pace Analytical® Services. "By expanding our existing footprint in California, we have both the capacity and capabilities to meet this growing demand."

BC Laboratories was founded in 1949 by Joe Elgin, a chemical engineer. Joe, with wife Bea, started the business from their garage and never stopped innovating and expanding. Eventually, the company was turned over to the second generation, led by daughter Carolyn Jackson and son, Richard Elgin. "Our father would be proud that we have grown BC Laboratories to the point that it would be attractive to a national brand like Pace," notes Richard Elgin, Vice President of BC Laboratories. "Pace not only provides more services to offer BC Labs customers, but it's a great cultural fit for our employees. Both companies work hard to protect our environment and improve the health and safety of our communities."

Over the upcoming months, BC Laboratories will transition to operating under the Pace brand. BC Laboratories is located in Bakersfield, CA, and supports customers through California service centers in Sacramento, San Jose, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

Pace Analytical® Services, LLC is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About BC Laboratories
BC Laboratories is a full-service, environmental laboratory certified by the States of California and Nevada for analysis of waters, soils, and air/vapor. For more than 70 years, BC Laboratories has been providing quality, full-service analytical testing services to the environmental industry, including consultants, industries, and government agencies. We are proud of our legacy and continued leadership in furnishing defensible data through superior service. Learn more at BCLABS.com.

About Pace Analytical®
Pace Analytical® Services, LLC makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, we have been the trusted source for quality environmental and life sciences lab testing and analysis and the resource for scientific lab staffing, regulatory, and equipment services. Our work is done in partnership with our clients by providing the science and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. Pace advances science for businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through the largest, American-owned and nationally certified laboratory network. Science matters at PACELABS.com.

###

MEDIA CONTACT: Pam Bednar | pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

Image 1: Pace Analytical Services


Environmental and analytical lab testing services.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

HOT NEWS