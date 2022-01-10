Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pace-O-Matic of Virginia praises Supreme Court ruling that allows small businesses to continue benefiting from skill games

01/10/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Richmond, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic of Virginia applauds the Virginia Supreme Court’s decision today to reject a request from the state to end the operation of skill games. Click here to view the court's order.

The court’s ruling means small businesses in Virginia can keep benefiting from skill games. The decision comes after NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler sued Virginia saying it violated his constitutional right when it shut down skill games on July 1, 2021. A judge in December allowed for a temporary injunction so that businesses could again operate skill games leading up to a May 18, 2022 hearing of Sadler’s case.  

“We are pleased the court upheld the temporary injunction,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pace-O-Matic of Virginia. “Skill games are vitally important to struggling restaurant and bar owners because of the added revenue they provide. I am optimistic the court decision in May will go in favor of small businesses and legal skill games.”

“In the meantime, we will continue to work with the legislature to further regulate and tax our industry, so we can support small businesses and provide additional tax revenue to the Commonwealth. Regulation efforts must include  

Barley said Pace-O-Matic of Virginia supports legislation that taxes and regulates skill games. He explained that since the state ended the legal operation of skill games — and walked away from millions of state tax dollars provided by the games — illegal games have swept the state.

“The Commonwealth has done nothing to stop the spread of illegal games,” Barley said. “We shut down our skill games last June to follow the law, yet officials continue to turn a blind eye to all the illegal games spreading across the state that don’t help businesses and don’t provide revenue to the state.”

# # #


1-877-448-4263
Pace-O-Matic
717-576-6733
michael.barley@paceomatic.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pBUY THE DIP : Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM
RE
05:58pPAR TECHNOLOGY : 2022 investorpresentation
PU
05:58pOrganized Crime Perpetuating Instability, Violence, Poverty across West Africa, Sahel, Executive Director Tells Security Council
PU
05:58pDORSAVI : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DVL
PU
05:58pRIVERSGOLD : Nickel Prospective Tenement Granted to Riversgold
PU
05:58pRESOURCES & ENERGY : Magmatic Nickel Sulphides Confirmed at East Menzies
PU
05:58pTELIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Presentation to JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
05:58pFormer capgemini exec patrick nicolet and sapphire ventures finance exec sai sood join bgv, along with several new team hires
PR
05:57pCBRE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND (NYSE : IGR) Declares Monthly Distribution for January
BU
05:56pFrom ambulance delays to transit disruptions, COVID-19 absences hit Canada's public services
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine
3Nasdaq ekes out gain in late session comeback
4Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
5Djokovic back in training after winning appeal to stay in Australia

HOT NEWS