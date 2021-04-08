Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pace-O-Matic says momentum for skill games is growing across the country

04/08/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Duluth, Georgia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, creator of popular skill games, said it is seeing increased energy around skill games and cited a recent legislative victory in Wyoming that allows the games to continue operating.

Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic, said he was excited to see the momentum that is building around the country for skill games and anticipates they will be moving into more states in 2021.

“Wyoming is great news and there is much more to come as our games are embraced by small businesses and states that realize they provide tremendous revenue,” he said. “We know there is much more to come.”

The measure that passed in Wyoming allows legal games of skill to continue operating in the state, making clear games of skill depend primarily on a player’s level of strategy and skill, not chance, to win. Pace-O-Matic, creates and distributes Cowboy Skill games.

“This past year was very difficult for the restaurant and bar industry,” Pace-O-Matic CEO Paul Goldean said. “We know our games have helped keep the doors open at countless small businesses in Wyoming and other states.”

Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, said without these legal games of skill many bars and restaurants wouldn’t have been able to survive 2020.

“These legal skill games proved to be a financial lifeline for 300-plus small businesses, and without the games, I have no doubt some would have closed their doors,” he said.

In various states skill games help bars, restaurants, fraternal and veterans organizations, convenience stores and truck stops.

 

# # #


1-877-448-4263
Pace-O-Matic
717-576-6733
michael.barley@paceomatic.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pMEDIA MAKER S P A  : announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with INVEST SECURITIES
PU
02:05pOMERS Infrastructure Announces Signing of Agreement to Sell its Complete Interest in Vento II
GL
02:05pKITS EYECARE  : Sees 73% Growth in Total Patient Orders in Q1 2021
AQ
02:05pCOBANK QUARTERLY : U.S. Economy Gathers Momentum, Policy Decisions Will Reshape the Future
GL
02:04pHOW TO GO LIVE ON INSTAGRAM : 7 Tips for Success
PU
02:04pGulf Cooperation Council countries keep their eyes on structural reforms during the pandemic
PU
02:04pSentinel U® Partners with Simulation Content Providers to Enhance Sentinel Health™ Virtual Health System Platform
GL
02:02pSOMEC S P A  : Notice of filing of documentation
PU
02:02pFOX NEWS BOOKS  : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak
BU
02:01pALLEN INSTITUTE  : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ