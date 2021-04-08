Pace-O-Matic says momentum for skill games is growing across the country

Duluth, Georgia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, creator of popular skill games, said it is seeing increased energy around skill games and cited a recent legislative victory in Wyoming that allows the games to continue operating.

Michael Pace, founder of Pace-O-Matic, said he was excited to see the momentum that is building around the country for skill games and anticipates they will be moving into more states in 2021.

“Wyoming is great news and there is much more to come as our games are embraced by small businesses and states that realize they provide tremendous revenue,” he said. “We know there is much more to come.”

The measure that passed in Wyoming allows legal games of skill to continue operating in the state, making clear games of skill depend primarily on a player’s level of strategy and skill, not chance, to win. Pace-O-Matic, creates and distributes Cowboy Skill games.

“This past year was very difficult for the restaurant and bar industry,” Pace-O-Matic CEO Paul Goldean said. “We know our games have helped keep the doors open at countless small businesses in Wyoming and other states.”

Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, said without these legal games of skill many bars and restaurants wouldn’t have been able to survive 2020.

“These legal skill games proved to be a financial lifeline for 300-plus small businesses, and without the games, I have no doubt some would have closed their doors,” he said.

In various states skill games help bars, restaurants, fraternal and veterans organizations, convenience stores and truck stops.

