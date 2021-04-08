Paceline and Trees for the Future Want You to Work Out to Save the Planet

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paceline , the first retail health and wellness platform that incentivizes consumers to live a healthy lifestyle, has announced that it has teamed up with Trees For the Future to celebrate the planet all month long.



Paceline users can choose Trees for the Future as their reward donation during the month of April. Since 1989, Trees for the Future has planted over 200 million trees and changed hundreds of thousands of lives through their approach. The organization trains farmers in developing countries to use sustainable farming methods that not only benefit the planet but also end poverty and hunger.

“As active individuals, we are dedicated to bringing awareness to our planet and to save our nature’s gym,” said Joel Lieginger, CEO and founder of Paceline. “Trees for the Future has planted over 200 million trees and changed hundreds of thousands of lives. As a Pacer, you can help be part of the change.”

Paceline is the only retail wellness platform that rewards and incentivizes physical activity with material financial benefit from consumer health and wellness brands and retail financial services - from credit cards and banking to life and health insurance. The platform tracks physical activity through wearables and leverages customer spending data, accessed through a linked credit card, to curate health and wellness rewards. Paceline is using this data to build financial products from the inside out, starting with the first health and wellness credit card and dynamically priced life insurance products to change the nature of preventive health in society.

Today, the majority of healthcare investment is focused on better treating those who are already chronically ill with conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Paceline was built to keep people from suffering from these chronic diseases in the first place. The company does this by providing significant incentives to live an active lifestyle, which is one of the most important contributors to long term health.

"Partnering with Paceline means so much to us because not only will we be able to make more positive change but also because their values align so perfectly with ours,” said John Leary, Executive Director of Trees for the Future. “Paceline is all about healthy living and with this new partnership, they show their commitment to a healthy planet, too. With this dedication, we will be able to come closer to our goal of planting 500 million trees by 2025. Thank you Paceline for going the extra mile to plant trees and change lives."

Through Trees for the Future’s 4-year training program, called the Forest Garden Approach, farmers plant thousands of trees that protect and bring nutrients back to the soil. This helps farmers grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. Forest Garden farmers gain increases in income and access to food, even in the first year, all while improving the environment.

Paceline members have already logged over 12 million workouts, and over 350 million Paceline minutes, and over increasingly longer streaks with the earliest members maintaining 60+ weeks of consistent long-term activity. Since the launch of its beta program in January 2020, Paceline customers have earned and redeemed more than 358 thousand rewards to more than 60 brand partners representing more than $940,000 in rewards value and they are just getting started.

For more information, please visit https://paceline.fit/ or download at the Apple App Store . If you wish to donate before hitting your streak, visit Trees.org today.

About Paceline

Paceline is the first retail health and wellness platform that incentivizes consumers to live a healthy lifestyle. Paceline's mission is to bring the worlds of physical and financial rewards together by incentivizing people to be active with curated offerings from health and wellness brands that yield healthier people and more valuable customers to partners of all kinds. Consumers earn health and wellness rewards for 150 minutes of elevated heart rate a week. Current investors include Montage Ventures, Propel Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Courtside Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Lux Capital, Clocktower Technology Ventures, NextView Ventures, and angels including Mark McCombe, Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, in his personal capacity.

CONTACT Tony Keller OutVox tkeller@outvox.com